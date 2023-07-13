Practical steps needed for sustainability

Anika Berning-Van Zyl As the world grapples with the urgent need to address climate change and promote sustainable practices, South African companies are increasingly striving to incorporate environmentally friendly measures into their operations.

However, despite these efforts, sustainability at the individual level remains elusive, as people deal with multiple issues and prioritise immediate concerns over long-term environmental considerations. With a history marred by socio-economic challenges, South Africa’s business organisations have long focused on economic growth and job creation. In recent years, however, an increasing number of businesses have recognised the importance of sustainable practices to secure long term viability and contribute to a healthier environment. One of the primary hurdles companies face is the economic strain associated with transitioning to environmentally friendly alternatives.

Renewable energy sources, eco-friendly materials, and sustainable supply chains often come with higher upfront costs, making it challenging for companies to allocate resources in an already volatile economic landscape. Nonetheless, some South African companies are leading the way in sustainable innovation. One example is Woolworths. Woolworths in South Africa has been actively engaged in its Good Business Journey project, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable and responsible practices. This aims to address key environmental and social issues while promoting ethical business.

One of the primary focuses is sustainable farming and sourcing. The company has been working closely with local farmers to implement sustainable farming methods, reduce water usage, and minimise the use of harmful pesticides. By promoting responsible agricultural practices, Woolworths supports local farmers while ensuring the long-term availability of quality produce. In addition, the company has made strides in promoting fair trade and supporting local communities. Woolworths actively engages with small-scale farmers and suppliers, providing them with resources, training, and support to improve their productivity and income.

By doing so, the company fosters economic growth and empowers local communities. While efforts at the corporate level are commendable, sustainability on the individual level remains relatively absent in South Africa. Early data from a current research study conducted by my post-graduate student Anja Hutton and I indicates that people often find themselves grappling with pressing concerns such as unemployment, poverty, and crime, which take precedence over environmental considerations. With limited resources and time, individuals struggle to devote attention and energy towards sustainable practices in their daily lives.

This lack of a sustainability mindset on the individual level also extends to the workplace, where management expects their employees to perform certain tasks, such as recycling, energy conservation, and waste reduction, for more sustainable practices. But employees do not always understand why they need to perform these new additional tasks, and therefore, management often struggles to implement sustainable practices at lower levels. It is essential to create an enabling environment that encourages sustainable practices. Our government can play a significant role by providing incentives and support for businesses to invest in sustainable technologies and processes. Financial assistance, tax breaks, and regulatory frameworks can help ease the burden on companies and encourage wider adoption of sustainable practices.