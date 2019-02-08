File photo: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

Digging up dirt of the past does not build a future. Yes, we are supposed to learn from the past, not to continue to punish a selected group or race, but to ensure that the same stupid mistakes are not repeated by any of us in future. What does it benefit the renewal of our Rainbow Nation if we continue to write about the wrongs of the past, perpetrated by those who were born white, but were not supported by everyone of that hue?

This is akin to feeding hate and destabilisation of nation-building and unity of the citizens of South Africa as a whole. What one must not forget is that, as with all families, race groups, religious circles, yes even governments worldwide, there are both good and bad people.

That does not mean that the whole group should be tarred and feathered with the same brush. Those who do so must be reminded of this simple fact that when one points a finger at others, there are three fingers which point back at the person doing so.

Those who continue to write selectively about the wrongs of the past raise the question whether they do so mainly as a deflection from the wrongs of the present.

Let us not deflect from the fact that with every generation, there are horrendous mistakes, and even dark deeds perpetuated between people, nations and the like.

There have been wars, exterminations of numerous races and even as we see in ever-increasing numbers during these dark times, against fellow citizens of all races against each other.

Living in this hate does nothing to solve the causes of it. If we continue to feed the flames of hate and do so using race to fuel the fire, we run the risk of not solving the problem, but only ensuring it increases, until no one is left to build and everyone burns.

I liken those who dig up corpses of the past in this fashion to the trolls we see on platforms of social media, who take delight in sowing hate, merely to feed their own insecure egos, and do nothing to try to build that which will benefit all.

Beware that when you throw a flame at others, the wind does blow it back on to you.

John Knottenbelt

Sherwood