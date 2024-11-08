Proteas looking for sweet revenge

It feels like just the other day that the Proteas stared down India in the T20 World Cup final in Bridgetown, Barbados. June 29 at the Kensington Oval was a historic moment as it was the first time that a senior South African men’s team had reached a World Cup title decider – following in the footsteps of their female counterparts, who had done so on home soil in the shortest format of the game in 2023.

The Proteas bowled well in the first innings, restricting India to 176/7 in their 20 overs, with Keshav Maharaj claiming 2/23 and Virat Kohli scoring 76. Even a bad start, with the early loss of the wickets of Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks, didn’t dampen their spirit as the South Africans clawed their way into a commanding position where they needed just 30 runs to win off as many balls. Heinrich Klaasen was on fire with 52 off 27 deliveries, but Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant took a timely injury break, which halted the momentum of their opponents.

Suddenly Klaasen was dismissed by Hardik Pandya and Marco Jansen fell to Jasprit Bumrah, and the Proteas needed 16 runs off the final over for victory. Big-hitting David Miller was caught by Suryakumar Yadav with a spectacular effort on the boundary, and South Africa lost by 7 runs. Now the two nations come face to face once more, this time in Mzansi, for a four-match T20 series, starting at Kingsmead, in Durban, on Friday. While India have sent a largely under-strength team, Yadav is on tour to captain the side that includes Pandya, and their years of experience in the IPL will ensure that they will provide the Proteas with a challenge.

For the South Africans, it is a chance to win back some pride. Miller, Klaasen, Markram and others are back in action – although Kagiso Rabada is among those being rested – and they will be keen to prove that their run to the final was not a fluke. The next T20 World Cup will take place in India in 2026 – with some matches in Sri Lanka – and it would be sweet revenge for the Proteas to dethrone the champions on home soil. That road starts in Durban. Let’s hope Markram’s team can take a first step towards that elusive trophy.