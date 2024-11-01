Proteas’ test win no small achievement

Some may say it’s “just Bangladesh”, but considering the manner in which they did it, the Proteas’ 2-0 Test series triumph completed on Thursday is one to celebrate.

It is tough to win five-day matches on the Indian subcontinent, and last week’s first Test victory in Mirpur was South Africa’s first since 2014 in Galle, Sri Lanka. They won that two-Test series 1-0, so Thursday’s win in Chattogram by an innings and 273 runs is another milestone over the past decade. The Proteas also clinched the series without regular captain Temba Bavuma – who was ruled out with an elbow injury – which saw Aiden Markram take charge. Bangladesh are not the minnows they once were in Test cricket, having already established themselves as a seriously competitive side in the ODI and T20 formats. Coach Shukri Conrad’s team would have expected a far tougher challenge, but a lot of that was down to the Proteas performance.

In the victory in Chattogram that was completed on day three on Thursday, they had three first-time centurions in Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs and Wiaan Mulder as they amassed 575/6 declared. Star paceman Kagiso Rabada claimed 5/37 in the first Bangladesh innings of 159 and has become the world No 1-ranked bowler, and the Proteas enforced the follow-on and dismissed the hosts for a paltry 143 in the second innings, with spinners Keshav Maharaj (5/59) and Senuran Muthusamy (4/45) the stand-outs. In the seven-wicket triumph in the first Test in Mirpur last week, Rabada became the fastest player to take 300 wickets, by using “just” 11 817 balls –785 balls fewer than Pakistan’s Waqar Younis – in his 65th match.

Wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne also came to the party with his second Test hundred (114) to be the Player of the Match in the Mirpur encounter. So, while most of the cricket-loving public’s attention is focused on the T20 format these days, a winning Proteas Test side scoring big runs and bowling opponents out cheaply is always one to savour. Long may it continue, with the coming home series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka as they push for a place in next year’s World Test Championship final.