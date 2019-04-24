Public access to a vantage point at the Duncan Dock entrance of the Cape Town port will give a great boost to maritime interest. Picture: Henk Kruger/ ANA

My column last week drew several responses from readers, indicating significant interest in shipping among all sorts of people. Hopefully, that interest will become entrenched in the younger generation although the exclusion of the public from the harbour, including closure of the breakwater - a real travesty - is counter-productive in a nation that claims to have a “Blue Economy” which it wishes to nurture and expand.

Curious youngsters can see interesting vessels berthed occasionally at the Waterfront, while the deck of the passenger terminal gives a reasonable - albeit limited - view of cargo work at the adjacent F Berth.

What better way to cultivate maritime awareness than an airport-style harbour viewing centre with informative, active displays and family restaurants. That needs innovative, urgent, energetic and enthusiastic attention. (The restaurant within the terminal is rather expensive for the average family.)

In addition, public access to a vantage point at the Duncan Dock entrance will also give a great boost to maritime interest.

Over the weekend, I did my bit for maritime awareness by sourcing additional photographs for a forthcoming book on Cape Town harbour. Fascinating images emerged from the 8 500-strong negative collection compiled by the late George Young, erstwhile shipping editor of the Cape Times.

Some depict the harbour as a hive of activity with tugs working, rope launches waiting to carry the headline ashore, and, in some photographs, Young included onlookers, fascinated by the harbour scene before them.

Other images reflect general harbour scenes in gentler times when schoolboys could cycle around the harbour, board ships, ride on tugs, and folks fished successfully from the breakwater.

I found negatives showing that magnificent three-funnelled Canadian Pacific liner Empress of Britain, normally on the trans-Atlantic passenger shuttle but sent cruising during the winter months when conditions in the North Atlantic Ocean became lively and the Canadian passenger volumes were lower. She visited Cape Town twice during world cruises.

On her first visit in 1937, she went alongside at C Berth, where hundreds of people on the quay watched her berth, the largest ship to do so in Cape Town at that time.

By sailing time the following day, the south-easter had worked up to a full gale, forcing the pilot to advise the master that the wind was simply too strong and that her departure should be delayed until the next morning.

Other negatives of this great liner show some of her accommodation, and also show her in other ports.

She came again in 1938, prompting George Young to photograph her at A Berth, with the Union-Castle mailship Warwick Castle at B Berth (the berth for the northbound mailships in those days) and the Italian passenger liner Duilio (or her sistership Giulio Cesare) at C Berth. All were sunk by enemy action.

Empress of Britain had called at Durban in October 1940 and then again called at Cape Town to refuel and victual before heading to Britain.

When off the north-western coast of Ireland on October 26, she was strafed, bombed and set on fire by a German aircraft, and, although she was taken in tow by a British destroyer, the submarine U-32 arrived, evaded detection by the escorting warships and torpedoed the huge liner. She was the largest Allied merchant ship to be lost during World War II.

Rumours abounded she had loaded gold bullion at Durban or Cape Town. In post-war years, various missions tried to find the gold, but when a salvage team was to undertake another survey of the wreck in 1985, British officialdom informed them that the gold had been recovered.

Undeterred, another mission 10 years later was reported to have discovered the bullion room intact, but instead of gold, they found a skeleton inside the fortified room.

Some believe the gold had been transferred to one of the British warships while the liner was still afloat; others doubt that the ship had the bullion aboard when she sailed from South Africa.

Another Empress of Britain entered the trans-Atlantic passenger service in April 1956, and, with her sistership Empress of England, undertook cruises from Cape Town to South America late in 1963 until April 1964 when they resumed the UK-Canada service.

As the South American cruises had been very popular, Union-Castle chartered, and later bought Reina del Mar to continue the cruise operation that was extended to the Indian Ocean islands.

Another of George Young’s photographs shows the last Empress of Britain leaving Cape Town for South America.

Making the image particularly interesting are buildings shown on the seaward side of A Berth at the Duncan Dock entrance.

Those were the remnants of the look-out station, gun emplacements, barracks for the gunners and for those who operated the anti-submarine booms for the harbour during World War II.

If they were still there, those buildings could have become the suggested shipping viewing centre.

Ingpen is a teacher at Lawhill Maritime Centre

[email protected]a