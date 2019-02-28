Imraan Subrathie, an official at the Faizane Mariam Musjid mosque in Effingham Heights, Durban, surveys the damage after the mosque was set alight on Monday. Photo: Sbu Ndlovu / African News agency (ANA)

The Cape South African Jewish Board of Deputies was appalled to learn of the petrol bombing of the Faizane Mariam Masjid in Durban. Places of worship should be sacrosanct, whether one worships there or not. They are places of peace, of devotion to the Creator, of reverence, of silent and communal prayer, a place one turns to in times of joy and sorrow.

Such an act could only have been perpetrated by a group of people filled with hatred, bigotry, and narrow-minded intolerance. There should be no place for them in our country.

Our Constitution in Chapter 2, the Bill of Rights allows everyone freedom of religion, belief and opinion. The wise people who developed our constitution built in clauses to help us to live together as fellow citizens, not as enemies. This is also the basic message of all our scriptures which are designed to teach humanity to live together on our one earth with respect and dignity.

As the Qur’an says: “We have made you into nations and tribes, that you may know one another”. As the Talmud says: “What is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow man”. As Buddha taught: “Hurt not others in ways that you yourself would find hurtful”. As Jesus preached: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”.

And what is the message left behind by the perpetrators? Destroy what you do not like or understand, so that you and your children can live in a land of hatred and violence.

It is hoped that the perpetrators with their message soon find their rightful places behind prison bars.

And may the rest of us work together to ensure that there is no place for hate in our country, that there is no place for Islamophobia, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, racism or gender-based violence, so we all can live together in a spirit of Ubuntu.

Stuart Diamond

Cape South African Jewish Board of Deputies

