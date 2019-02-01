President Cyril Ramaphosa with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi File photo

Last week heralded a new era for India as well as India-South Africa relations. On Saturday, January 26, India’s 70th Republic Day was celebrated in India and the world over.

Though India achieved independence from colonial occupation on August 15, 1947, it became a sovereign, democratic republic when the constitution came into force on January 26, 1950. A salute of 21 guns and the unfurling of the Indian national flag by Dr Rajendra Prasad, India’s first president, marked the historic occasion of the birth of the Indian republic on January 26, 1950.

After independence, the first step in the nation-building process had to be the formulation of a constitution for the country that reflected the ethos of the Indian civilisation, guiding principles of the struggle for independence and the aspiration of the people of India, and for them India by its leadership.

Till August 15, laws in India were based upon the Government of India Act 1935 promulgated during colonial times. The new constitution of India sought to replace the Government of India Act 1935 and become the foundation for the newly independent country’s system of governance.

The arduous process of formulating the constitution started with the election of the Constituent Assembly of India. It served as India’s parliament until a fully-fledged parliament was in place in April 1952, after a laborious process of general elections, which were conducted from October 1951 to February 1952. The Constituent Assembly, which was elected by the elected members of the assemblies in British Indian provinces, appointed a drafting committee on August 29, 1947.

The seven members of the drafting committee hailed from diverse fields, and consisted of the luminaries Alladi Krishnaswami Ayyar, N Gopalaswami, Dr BR Ambedkar, KM Munshi, Mohammad Saadulla, BL Mitter and DP Khaitan. At its first meeting the next day, the committee elected Dr BR Ambedkar as its chairperson.

Dr BR Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, was a legal stalwart, economist and politician as well as a social reformer par excellence who spearheaded the movement against social discrimination.

With doctorates from Columbia University in the US and the London School of Economics, Dr Ambedkar became independent India’s first Law and Justice Minister and is rightly called the architect of the constitution of India.

Under the leadership of Dr Ambekar, the drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly took two years, 11 months and 17 days to conclude the task of drafting the new constitution for India, which took inspiration from the constitutions of the US, France, Ireland, the UK, Canada, Australia, etc.

Though the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949, the date of January 26, 1950 was chosen to be the day the constitution would come into force since it was on this day in 1929 when the Declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj) was proclaimed by the Indian National Congress as opposed to the Dominion status offered by the British regime.

As the 70th Republic Day was celebrated on January 26, a tribute was paid to the leaders and millions of common people who participated in the struggle for independence and the process of building the nation thereafter. As the president of India mentioned during his address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day, this was an occasion to commemorate the values of our democracy and republic.

After our independence on August 15 1947, it was with the framing and adoption of the constitution - and the birth of the Republic of India - that India truly achieved the ethic of equality among all citizens, irrespective of religion, region or community.

This Republic Day was also remarkable in that the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, was the chief guest at the Republic Day parade. He is the second South African president, the first being Nelson Mandela, to have honoured India with their presence as Republic Day chief guest.

India was an active supporter of the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa. South Africa also contributed to India’s own struggle for independence for it was in South Africa that Mohanlal Karamchand Gandhi was turned into Mahatma Gandhi during his stay of 21 years here. He later led India’s freedom struggle and inspired several other countries, including South Africa.

Hence, it was only apt that the president of South Africa graced the historic occasion, more so in the year in which the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth will be celebrated on October 2.

Shukla is the Indian consul-general in Cape Town