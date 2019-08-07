A performance of 'Swan Lake' at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow. Photo: Supplied

For a Russian, Cape Town’s winter is by all means very mild. Nevertheless, rainy and chilly weather and occasional storms suggest spending time indoors. Even more so in Russia when temperatures finally drop below zero. There are, however, compensations. The vibrant world of the arts holds an infinite variety of pleasures. For one thing theatre season is in full swing.

In the warmth of magnificent and opulently decorated theatre auditoriums the realm of fantasy awaits. There on stage, ballet would be perhaps the most exquisite act of all.

In Russia ballet is arguably among the most venerated art forms. At the same time the glory of Russian ballet has travelled far and wide. Even my personal experience shows that telling people that you are Russian acts like a trigger putting them in mind of ballet. In Cape Town this always promises an enjoyable conversation as ballet is well known and appreciated.

Ballet is beyond doubt one of the main trademarks of Russian culture, and a very captivating one. The dance found its way into Russia in the 18th century. In 1738 the first ballet school opened in St Petersburg, and shortly thereafter another one in Moscow. Ever since that time constant competition and rivalry has existed between the two major centres of ballet represented currently by the Mariinsky and the Bolshoi theatres.

St Petersburg ballet schools have preserved classical traditions and are famous for producing impeccable dancers. The repertoire of St Petersburg theatres (there are many even though the Mariinsky takes the lead) tends to include mostly classical performances. Classical repertoire is also a subject of national pride – many world-famous masterpieces were choreographed in Russia with such geniuses as Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, Shostakovich writing the music.

Few are unfamiliar with the acclaimed Swan Lake composed by Pyotr Tchaikovsky in 1876. At that time it was quite a novelty for a distinguished composer to write a ballet. Another curious fact about Swan Lake is that the masterpiece initially failed when premiered at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow as critics found it too symphonic.

More than a century later, however, it remains one of the most popular compositions, greatly admired by the public at large as well as ballet masters and choreographers both offering classical productions of Swan Lake and drawing inspiration for modern stagings.

As it happens, modern interpretations of the classics and some new productions are more likely to come up on the stage of the Bolshoi. Just as Mariinsky it is one of oldest and most renowned homes of ballet in the world.

Next to Swan Lake, the Bolshoi often treats the audience with such classical Russian productions as Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty and Nutcracker, Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet, and Khachaturian’s Spartacus.

The theatre’s building itself is an iconic landmark of Moscow dating back to 1825, and a glorious visual treat for visitors.

Having been there myself a number of times, I vividly recall one specific occasion. In 1995 I did interpreter’s work during the visit of Her Royal Highness Diana, Princess of Wales, to Russia and had a chance to watch Les Sylphides from the royal box – the same one as the honoured guest.

Certainly it was a great privilege to watch ballet from the very same spot as members of the Russian Imperial House. Incidentally, Les Sylphides was originally choreographed by one of the greatest minds of ballet, Russian choreographer and dancer Michel Fokine, whereas Chopin’s music was orchestrated by a notable Russian composer, Alexander Glazunov.

With Russia’s global footprint in ballet, it is not surprising that the public invariably associates the country with this form of art. The image of Russian ballet, however, would be incomplete without mentioning a multitude of celebrated ballet dancers. The brilliance of such stars of Russian ballet like Anna Pavlova, Maya Plisetskaya, Galina Ulanova is timeless and continues to capture one’s imagination.

Struggling to find words to describe the beauty of legendary ballerinas, I would like to end this narrative by suggesting you watch a piece from Swan Lake with Maya Plisetskaya.

● Ambarov is the Russian Consul General in Cape Town