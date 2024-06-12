SA bigger than politicians and their egos

Much has been said about the Government of National Unity proposed by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa after the party failed to secure an outright majority in the polls. Mixed views have been aired on this model, with some describing it as spitting on the graves of freedom fighters. But is it?

Spare a moment for Ramaphosa and the ANC. Forming a minority government and hoping someone will support you on policy making and crucial decisions is not the way to govern. And entering into a coalition and hoping you will not be changing presidents repeatedly is wishful thinking; we have seen what coalition deals did in Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Joburg. Teaming up with the EFF means the ANC will have to compromise on the red berets’ so-called non-negotiables.

Then you have Jacob Zuma’s MKP; the prospects of governing with a party led by its former president and biggest critic who in any case wants nothing to do with Ramaphosa must hurt the ANC. This leaves the DA, IFP, PA, FF Plus and other minority parties as the only hope for the ANC to form a government. Zuma and others have called for an election rerun, but there’s no guarantee that more people will head to the voting stations now than they did on May 29.

Crucially, no party can confidently say it will garner more votes the second time around. Despite this, the MKP is attempting to block Parliament from convening this Friday for the purpose of electing the presiding officers and president. No voter went to the polls last month to vote for a coalition or Government of National Unity, but any democracy-supporting, peace-loving South African should allow the process to form a government continue. South Africa is far bigger and more important than politicians and their egos.