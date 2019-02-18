Tension continues to rise in the aftermath of a suicide attack in Kashmir, with seven people killed on Monday in a gunbattle that broke out as Indian soldiers scoured the area for militants. Photo: AP Photo/Dar Yasin

It was decidedly chilling when I saw an Indian soldier patrolling past me minutes after arriving at the airport at Bangaluru (Bangalore) with a rifle, finger on the trigger. Completely out of place in a civilian setting, it served as a harbinger of what was to come on a recent trip to India with a group of colleagues, courtesy of its SA High Commission, that also included the capital New Delhi, and timed for the state visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa and eight of his ministers.

He was also the guest-in-chief at a parade to celebrate India’s 70th Republic Day, where security was extraordinarily tight, as it was everywhere else.

Whenever we entered our hotels we had to be frisked and our bags put through x-ray machines.

Although we understood these measures were necessary because India faced a very real terror threat, some in our group were nonetheless put out, declaring they’d have difficulty living under such conditions daily.

Little did we know. Perhaps as South Africans a terror threat is not really part of our daily thinking, as it is in India.

Make no mistake, life goes on in Incredible India, as she has been correctly described. One of humanity’s oldest civilisations, India has contributed an enormous amount to the rest of the world in just about every sphere of life, and continues to do so, not least in her highly advanced aeronautic and space capabilities we were shown with pride.

India - which gave us one of humanity’s greatest, the Mahatma Gandhi - is also the world’s largest democracy. And this despite the terror it faces.

No doubt the South African media group would have been shocked to the core at news that on February 14, less than a month after their return home, terrorists struck in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 security personnel and injuring many more.

The South African government condemned it in the strongest terms.

Ramaphosa has extended the country’s deepest condolences to the government and people of India following the unjustifiable and cowardly attack. He conveyed that the thoughts of South Africans were with the people and the government of India during this trying time.

“Acts of terrorism have no place in society and constitute a threat to development, peace and security. The South African government wishes to reiterate its solidarity with the government of India in confronting the scourge of terrorism and will continue to support regional and international efforts to address terrorism in all its forms,” said Ramaphosa.

Fine words indeed, befitting such close friends and family as South Africa and India.

But South Africa is now in a position to offer more than condemnation and condolences. South Africa can do something practically now that she is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, by getting a probe off the ground into cries by India that responsibility lies with the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group led by Masood Azhad, operating from and supported by neighbouring Pakistan.

And if found to be so, to take decisive action. It’s the least we can do for India. After all, an injury to one is an injury to all.