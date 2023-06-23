SA Rugby must bring its A-game

In a perfect world, the final that the Free State Cheetahs and the Pumas play on Saturday, would not be the only real opportunity they get to lift silverware. Indeed, much like the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers do, it would be expected of them to travel the world to face teams on the other side of the globe week-in and week-out, testing their strength and tactics against some of the best franchises and clubs rugby offers.

It is completely understandable that earlier this week Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse begged SA Rugby for more competition, especially after the Nelspruit-based team – one of the country’s financially poorer unions – proved everyone wrong again by making a second, consecutive Currie Cup final. “It’s tough for the guys sometimes at the Pumas, and what we’re doing here is to say to SA Rugby, ‘Just give us an opportunity’,” Stonehouse pleaded. One need not imagine that the Free State Rugby Union has similar feelings on the matter.

SA Rugby’s response was swift, with CEO Rian Oberholzer saying in no uncertain terms: “No doors are closed, but we must be realistic in the current climate of the rugby economy.” Oberholzer is not far off the mark. The recent woes of a handful of English clubs proves that rugby walks a precarious tightrope in being sustainable. The Western Province Rugby Union’s continued presence under administration further argues caution.

The spectre of Covid-19, meanwhile, remains tangible. Nevertheless, the Cheetahs, Pumas – and all the Currie Cup Premier Division teams – deserve to play more rugby. Their continued success and support in the oldest domestic rugby competition in the world, attests to a hunger to do more and be better. This must be SA Rugby’s next big focus during the coming decade. They cannot simply rely on the big four franchises to ensure their investment or look upon developing the women’s game as their Hail Mary.