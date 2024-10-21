SAPS deserves credit for success in face of challenges

Sisonke Mlamla It has become common to criticise the SAPS for its perceived inefficiency.

Many South Africans have grown increasingly frustrated with what they perceive as the SAPS’s inability to effectively combat crime and maintain order. The belief that the police are failing in their duties is frequently expressed, especially when crimes remain unsolved or response times fall short of expectations. But before jumping to conclusions, it’s worth examining a critical, yet often overlooked reality, if you were to commit crime, you’d be surprised by how swiftly the SAPS would track you down.

The diligence and commitment of the SAPS, especially in high-profile cases, often go unnoticed, but the SAPS is far more effective than it is given credit for. One need only look at the recent arrest of four people in connection with the devastating mass shooting in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape that left 18 people dead more than two weeks ago. The national police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, said the arrests were made within 24 hours of the release of an alert about wanted suspects.

The arrest followed a week after Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, also believed to be involved in the Lusikisiki shooting, was apprehended. While it is easy to overlook the complex nature of investigating such cases, the police rose to the occasion and demonstrated their ability to execute precise and effective work. Myekethe’s first court appearance was in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court on October 9, where he was formally charged with 18 counts of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Myekethe was arrested at his home in Mthimude, Lusikisiki on October 7. Myekethe, who is currently out on parole, has two prior convictions: for escaping legal custody and murder. This case has been postponed to November 26 for further investigations, the arrest of additional suspects and to await the results of the outstanding ballistics tests. These arrests weren’t an isolated stroke of luck, it was the culmination of diligent investigation, co-operation, and determination. Officers involved in the case had to trace the suspects.

In a country where crime often seems rampant and law enforcement overwhelmed, this kind of breakthrough proved that the SAPS, when committed, can deliver outstanding results. The Eastern Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, praised the collaborative effort that led to the arrests, calling it a “major breakthrough”. This was not just another arrest, it is a symbol of the SAPS’s commitment to ensuring that those who challenge the rule of law face the full weight of justice.

It’s important to recognise the immense challenges SAPS officers face in carrying out their duties. South Africa’s crime landscape is complex, with high rates of violent crime, organised syndicates, and social unrest in some areas. Often working with limited resources, SAPS officers are expected to maintain law and order in a context where socio-economic inequalities fuel much of the criminal activity. The proliferation of illegal firearms, high levels of unemployment, and a deeply-rooted mistrust of authorities further complicate their ability to tackle crime effectively.

Yet, despite these hurdles, the SAPS continues to function. It may not always be perfect, there is plenty of room for improvement, particularly in areas such as corruption, service delivery, and public relations, but its capacity to investigate and solve major cases should not be underestimated. The arrest of Myekethe and other suspects served as a reminder that the SAPS can rise to the occasion when necessary. It is far easier to focus on the mistakes and inefficiencies than it is to acknowledge the everyday challenges and triumphs of law enforcement officers. But the arrests demonstrated that, behind the scenes, the SAPS are making strides, often without the recognition it deserves. The public’s negative perception of the SAPS isn’t entirely unjustified.

There have been well-documented cases of police corruption, misconduct, and failures in service delivery. These incidents fuel widespread scepticism about whether the police are truly capable of protecting citizens and enforcing the law. When officers are implicated in criminal activities themselves, it is hard for the public to maintain faith in the system. The slow response times to emergency calls and the seemingly endless bureaucracy can erode confidence in the police. However, there is a significant gap between perception and reality, particularly in cases where SAPS officers have to track down criminals involved in serious, high-profile crimes.

The public must not allow frustrations with the system’s shortcomings to blind them to the successes. Yes, it must hold the SAPS accountable for its failures, but it must also give credit where credit is due. Law enforcement is a thankless job, and the police are often tasked with confronting some of the worst elements of society. It is crucial that their efforts are acknowledged to keep the citizens safe, particularly when they go the extra mile to ensure that those who break the law are brought to justice.

If you believe the SAPS isn’t doing its job, just try committing a crime. You’ll be amazed at how quickly it mobilises, how thoroughly the police investigate, and how committed they are to finding you. The recent events in Lusikisiki are proof of this commitment. Those who undermine the law should beware, because the SAPS is always watching, and when the time comes, it will act decisively.