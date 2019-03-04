Cyclists take part in the Extreme Ride for Hunger, which began yesterday and will end on Friday. Photo: Supplied

The fourth annual Extreme Ride for Hunger Tour - hosted by our Meals on Wheels Northern Cape area office, under the leadership of Bevan Jenneke - started yesterday and runs till Friday. Eighteen cyclists, including Rachel Kolisi, the wife of Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi, are cycling 1 000km from Kimberley to Cape Town. The team also hope to raise an additional R50 000 to assist Progress Meals on Wheels in the Northern Cape to upgrade their kitchen.

You can be involved in this incredible initiative for 120 care packs.

The care packs cost just R100 each, which includes a drawstring bag that can be used by the little children.

To assist you can deposit R100 per child into the Meals on Wheels Community Services Absa bank account - 407 623 6605. Reference Mispah and your name.

Or SMS the word “Meal” to 39055.

Every SMS is charged at R15 to provide one meal to someone who needs it.

Should you have any queries or would like to receive more information, you can contact:

Angelique Murphy - fundraising manager, Free State on 084 642 7053; [email protected]

Gershon Naidoo - national programmes manager: 076 481 0776; [email protected]

Cape Times