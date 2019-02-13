File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

With stage four load shedding, Eskom has made South Africa and its new dawn a joke. It's almost like saying “false dawn”. Which industrialist is going to expand let alone invest in the country at this rate?

As for state-owned entities, why couldn’t Eskom follow Sasol’s example? Sasol might have made a bad call with some investments but the core business and its profitability/viability remain intact.

Maybe Eskom should be a subsidiary of Sasol or allow Sasol to compete with Eskom? All the sweetheart contracts will fizzle overnight.

It’s strange the Guptas and Zuma’s family were not involved in Sasol, unless they tried and were shown the door.

Eskom has been giving too many “ekskuus”, or excuses, for never-ending sad stories - and it still wants more cash.

Compounding this is that the management teams seem to have the same old stories and must think consumers are dumb.

After spending billions on new power plants, we are told they’re not up to scratch. Why weren’t South Korean companies used? I can’t understand how international power operators such as Hitachi could fail to deliver on time and stick to the budget.

What role did the political leadership play in this and how up to date are they on what’s happening in reality?

I suggest getting a team together comprising the likes of Brian Joffe, Adrian Gore, Jannie Mouton or even Whitey Basson to get involved and straighten things out.

They are seasoned business entrepreneurs who have seen every sad story in life and grew their businesses/investments from zero, hiring more than 10 000 employees and growing in their lifetime with no handouts.

Before someone throws out the race card, this is the criteria.

Consumers have been stretched to the limit. Businesses are on their last legs and with a few more costs added, this is either going to end up in higher inflation, higher interest rates, massive business closures and/or civil unrest.

Muhammad Omar

Durban

Cape Times