Splinter parties detrimental to political stability

In the dynamic world of South African politics, it is not uncommon to witness politicians being fired from their parties and subsequently starting new ones. This phenomenon has become a recurring theme that raises questions about the integrity and commitment of these individuals.

While some argue that this promotes democracy and provides alternatives for voters, others criticise it as opportunistic and detrimental to political stability. One could argue that when politicians get fired from their parties and form new ones, it reflects the essence of democracy: giving voice to different perspectives. This is in light of the recently launched party the Alliance of Citizens for Change (ACC), which was launched at the Rocklands Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain on Saturday by the former speaker of the Western Cape legislature, Masizole Mnqasela.

Mnqasela was expelled by the DA over allegations of fraud. Some of the latest entrants to the political scene are Build One South Africa (Bosa), led by Mmusi Maimane, former leader of the DA, Xiluva by former ActionSA Gauteng chairperson and DA mayor Bongani Baloyi, and Songezo Zibi’s Rise Mzansi. South Africa has had its fair share of parties trying to shake up the political establishment, ranging from GOOD Party, Cope to the UDM and Agang.

Most have failed. Arguably the EFF, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has presented new challenges for the governing ANC through some radical policy positions. In a diverse country like South Africa where various opinions and ideologies exist, having multiple parties allows citizens to choose according to their beliefs. These expelled politicians often claim that they are forming new parties because their previous party failed to deliver on promises or did not align with their principles.

They argue that by starting anew, they can better serve the interests of their constituents. Supporters may see this as courageously standing up for what they believe in and seeking genuine change within the political system. However, critics view this trend differently. They argue that politicians who start new parties after being fired are merely trying to salvage their own careers rather than genuinely serving the people’s interests. The constant splintering of political parties can lead to fragmentation and confusion among voters. With each breakaway party claiming to represent different factions or ideologies within larger movements, citizens might find it challenging to navigate this ever-expanding pool of options.

This proliferation could dilute voter support for established parties and weaken democratic governance, as it becomes difficult to form stable coalitions or build consensus on critical issues. The trend of South African politicians being fired from parties and starting new ones is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it promotes political pluralism by providing citizens with more options to choose from. It allows individuals who may have been marginalised within their former parties to have a platform for their ideas and concerns. On the other hand, one of the main issues with politicians starting new parties after being fired is the potential for opportunism. Some politicians may use these new parties as vehicles for personal gain rather than genuinely working towards the betterment of the country.

This risks eroding public trust in politics and contributes to cynicism among voters. Political participation goes beyond simply casting votes; citizens should hold politicians accountable and actively engage in the democratic process. By doing so, South Africa can ensure that its political landscape remains vibrant, inclusive and focused on addressing the challenges faced by its people. Mlamla is a journalist, lecturer and a former media and communications officer at the Western Cape Provincial Parliament.