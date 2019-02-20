File photo: Reuters

During the PW Botha era, a notorious state of emergency was declared to deal with the political crises, more so in the townships. Media reports were blacked out, detentions at a peak and extra powers given to state security officials to detain so-called dissidents.

With the Eskom crisis unfolding and slow (no) economic growth, it’s time a “State of Urgency” is declared.

First, a full update on Eskom with a weekly advance warning in respect of load shedding. Thereby one can plan ahead knowing which stage we're on and the hours affected. Politicians need to speak to actual power station managers on what needs to be done and not the directors of Eskom.

Second, town planning and not so important building EIAs for projects exceeding R2million will be suspended or processes speeded up.

If a project is not approved in six months from submission, then this will be escalated to a point where the premier's office will oversee and approve.

There is probably millions of rand of work and developments stuck and sitting on some official's desk because a signature is missing.

In all municipalities there are frustrated developers and builders with finance ready developments, but some official is stifling matters. This needs urgent attention.

Muhammad Omar

Durban