University of Stellenbosch File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Stellenbosch University’s recent announcement of a R9 one-way fee as part of its evening shuttle service for students (free to date) is as shocking as it is exclusionary. Not only is it out of touch in the greater context of higher education in South Africa, where students are still fighting for affordable education, it is also irresponsible in terms of student safety.

First, do students really have the money lying around to suddenly pay for a service that was always free? Second, do students really know that they will need a night shuttle at some abstract point in the future and that they therefore have to load money for that trip onto their student cards ahead of time?

What about emergencies and unplanned situations?

What if a student simply doesn’t have money?

Students will then have to walk up to 6km (as provided by the service) and hope they arrive home safely.

NSFAS and some “missing middle” students will apparently receive a subsidy after submitting an application, but these students must once again present their “poverty” at an office somewhere.

Where do the Maties values of compassion, respect, fairness and accountability fit in with the new transport policy and its implementation?

The university’s SRC rejected the policy in a statement last week citing safety concerns, but the university announced it unilaterally shortly thereafter and advertised it widely.

SU’s management must immediately scrap the policy.

The evening shuttle service should remain free and should even be extended so that all students are welcome on campus and are able to attend events in the evening without having to worry about transport.

Charl Linde

Stellenbosch University

Chief Operating Officer Professor Stan du Plessis responds:

Stellenbosch University’s mobility plan addresses the various dimensions of transport to and from SU’s campuses.

For the evening shuttle service, the university collaborates with the private sector to ensure transport access.

In an effort to ensure the sustainability of this service, as well as the constructive collaboration with external transport operators, SU has introduced a service fee of R9 per trip for the evening shuttles services, which is equivalent to a taxi tariff.

In communicating to students, the university confirmed that financially needy students and those who experience financial difficulties, including international students, will be supported by means of an evening shuttle grant.

A “means test” is an accepted method in the public sector in South Africa to access financial support.

Students with NSFAS and SU bursaries, as well as those from households with a joint income of less than R600 000 per year, may apply for a shuttle concession.

Users of the shuttle service have been registering for trips for some time already. It is not a new measure.

It facilitates planning and prevents unnecessary trips and frustration.

Stellenbosch University negotiated the provision of the shuttle service with local taxi operators due to safety concerns.

This is an equitable solution where students who can afford to pay - as they would for an Uber ride - will help ensure that a long-term service can be provided in a sustainable manner, while students with financial need will be able to use the evening shuttles without financial burden.