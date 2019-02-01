During the December holidays, the Delft Library suffered a number of broken windows while a section of the fence was removed and a door at the reference section was vandalised. Photo: City of Cape Town

One of the biggest challenges facing local governments in South Africa is the deliberate destruction of infrastructure within community spaces. Nowhere has this been more prevalent than in the Western Cape, particularly in Cape Town. Much like last year, 2019 began with the City of Cape Town’s community facilities facing an intermittent onslaught of vandalism and theft which not only incapacitates them for use but deprives the communities they serve.

One example is the destruction at the Delft library during the December holidays. Windows were broken while a section of the fence was removed and a door at the reference section was smashed.

Elsewhere, chillers on the roof of the Bellville Library were broken and the copper pipes stolen twice. The staff and patrons bear the brunt, as the library has been without air conditioning for a year.

Our libraries have already spent R259681 during the last six months on repairs and replacing stolen equipment. In addition, 1219 library items were damaged during the last financial year at a replacement cost of nearly R25000.

During this financial year alone, the cost to repair vandalised and stolen equipment at our health clinics has amounted to nearly R500 000 - money which could have been spent towards the greater development of our communities.

Over the recent festive season, I’ve had the opportunity to perform oversight visits to a number of public spaces in Cape Town. Following those, I expressed deep concern at the state of some of our facilities as a result of vandalism.

The reality is that we have larger social problems, which manifest themselves as crime and vandalism on easy targets such as libraries and community centres. These facilities play an active role in the personal development of residents who seek to change their lives.

As residents of Cape Town, we need to work together to combat the criminal activity in and around our community spaces. We ought to take pride in them and use them to our advantage, as tools of empowerment and progress, and protect them for the benefit of future generations. We need to aid the efforts of government by playing our part in putting a stop to malicious behaviour.

Every one of us needs to be more responsible. We must report acts of vandalism and theft to the police and law enforcement when we witness them. This requires both active citizenry and acting on our moral duty to do what is right.

The City of Cape Town continues to invest millions annually into community services. As a caring city, we understand the importance of delivering quality services to all who call Cape Town their home.

Part of the city’s efforts include an investment of nearly R40million to help keep community facilities safe from criminals.

The city’s Community Services Directorate announced that funding of R10.1million will be allocated for security-hardening measures like burglar bars, alarm systems and high-mast lighting, R20m will be used for the deployment of facility protection officers and a further R9.8m for the deployment of 312 safety wardens.

Yet the realisation of progress and development in our communities can only occur if all stakeholders - residents, leaders and government - work together to not only protect community facilities, but take ownership of them and sustain them for the future benefit of others.

The city’s Community Services and Health Directorate will be seeking long-term solutions to combat this behaviour. We will work together with communities, the SAPS, law enforcement and other relevant stakeholders.

In the end, there is only so much government can do. Vandalism and theft are social ills which need to be addressed speedily so that we may focus our attention on more pressing issues facing our communities.

Badroodien is the mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health at the City of Cape Town