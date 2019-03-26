File photo: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

The South African Union of Students (Saus), representing all student representative bodies in South Africa, welcomes the decision taken by the UCT Senate “in favour of a proposal for UCT not to enter into any formal relationships with Israeli academic institutions operating in the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as other Israeli academic institutions enabling gross human rights violations in the occupied Palestinian territories”. The decision was passed in the ssenate with 62 in favour, 43 against and 10 abstentions.

UCT joins other universities, academic bodies and student governments globally in support of the academic boycott of Israel.

In 2011, the University of Johannesburg terminated relations with Israel’s Ben Gurion University and in 2017 Tshwane University of Technology adopted the academic boycott of Israel. In 2014, the Minister of Higher Education called on all institutions of higher education to adopt an academic boycott of Israel.

The academic boycott is widely supported among South African academics - in 2011, a petition in support of the academic boycott gained the support of over 400 South African academics, including nine vice-chancellors.

Included in the list of supporters were leading voices and anti-apartheid stalwarts: professors Neville Alexander, Kader Asmal, Allan Boesak, Breyten Breytenbach, Antjie Krog, Rashida Manjoo, Barney Pityana and Sampie Terreblanche.

In 2016, several academics pulled out of a genocide conference that was being hosted in Israel - including the vice-president of the International Network of Genocide Scholars, who hails from South Africa.

Last year, following an outcry from South African civil society, seven Israelis withdrew from an academic conference at Stellenbosch University.

The BDS movement also has the active backing of students with South Africa’s largest student formation, Sasco, as well as the Saus and other organisations at institutions of higher learning, having adopted the boycott of Israel and active participation in Palestine solidarity activities.

The Israeli lobby is suggesting that UCT will drop in international standing and lose funding.

First, following UJ’s adoption of the academic boycott, between 2011 and today, UJ has advanced to the top 2.3% of universities globally and is now in fifth position nationally.

UJ has climbed 60 places, into the top 500 in the world, in between 2011 and today. TUT was ranked for the first time among the top 1000 universities globally and has been ranked No 9 among the top 10 universities in South Africa. It also remains the number one university of technology in Africa.

In terms of funding, UJ has steadily increased (not decreased) its funding since its stance in support of the Palestinian boycott of Israel.

For example, just three years ago UJ ran one of the biggest fund-raising campaigns ever undertaken by a South African institution of higher learning and raised close to R90million for students.

International solidarity once assisted us in our liberation and so we have an obligation to stand with those who stood with us, like the Palestinians and all the oppressed.

Thabo Shingane (national spokesperson) and Lwandile Mtsolo (secretary-general)

South African Union of Students