Picture: Lulama Zenzile/African News Agency (ANA) Archives.

In recent weeks, a video circulating on social media reflected how badly we need to address the minibus taxi industry and it’s ever-growing symptomatic issues that are affecting our society. The video showed 46 learners being transported in a vehicle designed for 16 passengers.

Thankfully, law enforcement stopped the vehicle.

The video is scathing proof that we have taxi operators in our midst who do not take the law seriously and by all means, I say prosecute and impound all of the perpetrators who fall foul of the law.

The minibus taxi industry was built on defiance when the laws of this country prevented the movement of the majority of its citizens and curtailed freedom of access, through the displacement of segmented population groups.

Our displaced communities and townships haven’t gone anywhere.

They still exist today with the same issues. It was the informal taxi industry that ensured we had access to schools or hospitals and could remain connected to our families.

The industry has not only become a champion of public transport, but also responsible for employment and the development of the entrepreneurial spirit within marginalised communities.

The industry was on an upward trajectory in the early 2000s with a host of business development initiatives and their own bank to serve the industry. It all failed, through political interference, destabilisation of the industry and the manipulation of legislation.

The taxi territorial behaviour is a direct consequence of that legislation, it’s the result of a poorly executed taxi association model and the lack of enforcement by the very structures that proposes the taxi framework.

Citizens are experiencing the worst symptoms of the industry and not the robust and positive impact the industry was designed to create.

Who broke the plan and to what end? Why did a parent make a decision to place their child in harm's way? Where was the bus service? Where was the rail service? Where was the affordable transportation for all? Can the Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande or perhaps President Cyril Ramaphosa please explain?

Neither the National Land Transport Act (NLTA), nor the Transport Strategy are in the hands of the taxi operator, so who’s to blame? The biggest road passenger carrier has a black ownership and a black market and still the government cannot envisage an empowerment model to change hardship and strife in communities.

We know why, but we are only fooling ourselves. The taxi industry is made up of privately-owned businesses that are forced through legislation to belong to mostly non-profit entities that are dictated to by the government and transport officials who are mandated to keep the status quo. The industry receives no subsidy and are self-funded businesses that are penalised by the automotive industry, insurance industry and finance industry for their choice of business.

Yet, it’s Joe Citizen’s taxes that fund failed bus and rail services, not to mention a transport strategy that will exclude a unified minibus taxi service. Your problem is being created behind closed doors, it’s political, not transport related.

This industry, through the National Taxi Task Team, ensured that the Cabinet, in 1996, approved the development of multiple training centres across the country for all new entrants to the industry.

This taxi industry went to great lengths to pursue government approval that ensures when you get a minibus taxi service, it must deliver on citizen expectations.

Who broke that process? What we have instead is the usurping of taxi routes, attempts to acquire markets developed by the industry, empowerment of monopoly entities and the exclusion of taxi operators by creating a framework for the industry that drives division.

The taxi industry will not go away. It’s part and parcel of society.

The choice the taxi industry has to make is whether we continue to operate in silos to the determinant of the industry or unite independently and pursue commercial outcomes that benefit the communities we serve.

I fail to understand how the government maintains it’s exclusionary thinking on access to all, and ignores the plight of the industry and communities they serve, yet they are directly responsible for the public transport framework, the lack of enforcement, the failure to implement strategies that serve all stakeholders and absolutely poor engagement.

We could change the destiny of the industry tomorrow, but not without the radical undoing of what has become the norm.

It will take a unified approach and resources from the minibus taxi industry to realign their values, their rights and their destiny in the commercial environment.

There are avenues of justice for the industry to ensure their rightful place, but a cohesive, unified strategy is required first. The industry must decide how serious they are about their place in society.

Nagel is the director at Taxinomics Group