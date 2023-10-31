The devastating effects of burnout in modern world

Carmine Nieman Burnout – a widely recognised concept – has gained attention since its inception in the 1970s.

Research has shown that burnout occurs when individuals exhaust their coping resources due to work and personal life demands, resulting in decreased job performance and extreme fatigue. Further review revealed that burnout often results from overworking and striving for perfection, particularly in high-pressure environments with challenging professional relationships. Though not officially recognised in the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), the literature defines burnout as a combination of emotional exhaustion, depersonalisation, and reduced personal accomplishments due to chronic work-related stress.

This condition is identifiable through symptoms such as profound fatigue, loss of motivation, cynicism towards one's work, and a sense of inadequacy. Recognising burnout as a contemporary societal challenge is vital; however, in many countries, the official statistics on this topic are not even available. According to the literature, there are two coping strategies: positive coping, involving problem-solving and constructive appraisal, and negative coping, which leans towards managing emotions and adopting less effective coping mechanisms.

Research has identified a positive correlation between negative coping and burnout, contributing to the experience of burnout among staff members who are struggling to cope personally or professionally. Recent research reveals a strong link between stress and burnout, with job burnout identified as a risk factor for anxiety and stress. Thus, addressing job burnout is essential to reduce anxiety and stress symptoms, especially as we commemorate World Mental Health Awareness Month.

Implementing early detection methods is essential to alleviate the adverse effects of burnout. Research underscores the significance of well-being in the workplace, covering emotional, psychological, physical, and behavioural aspects, to effectively manage and prevent burnout. There are numerous research outcomes based on individual strategies. Individual strategies encompass role and boundary management, cognitive restructuring, time management, lifestyle balance, coping strategies, work pattern adjustments, social resource utilisation, and overall well-being and self-assessment.

Cognitive restructuring effectively prevents burnout by transforming negative and irrational thought patterns into positive and constructive ones. Time management and planning are core skills for managing a demanding job. Lifestyle management – the balance between work and non-work roles – is increasingly relevant. Moreover, effectively coping with stress by managing thoughts and controlling the interpretation of stressful experiences helps prevent and manage burnout symptoms.

Furthermore, changing work patterns is recommended, such as taking regular breaks and avoiding excessive overtime. Leveraging social resources, including support from supervisors, colleagues, family, and friends, is also vital to prevent burnout. Research-based strategies on the organisational level are less than on the individual level but offer valuable advice and recommendations. Organisations can contribute to burnout prevention by implementing and developing policies and initiatives. Regular well-being assessments also provide insights into individual and organisational well-being and coping.