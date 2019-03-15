File photo: Reuters

After I had read your article on “Top execs pushed to reject coal” (March 12), I felt compelled to create an awareness in your readers of the dangers of burning sub-standard coal in a power station boiler. When a power station boiler is being designed, it is required to burn efficiently a range of coals which are pulverised into a face powder consistency. Coals that fall outside that range are considered sub-standard.

The “standard” coals are analysed by the boiler designer to determine the chemical and physical properties of the coal that would be burnt, with particular reference to the percentage of ash content and the temperature at which that ash solidifies from the molten state.

Under normal conditions, the pulverised fuel is blown into the furnace by air, where the combustibles burn and the resulting ash, in its molten state, is carried by the draught up into the boiler spaces where the ash needs to solidify. The height of the boiler space is designed to allow the ash to solidify before it reaches the banks of superheater tubes above the furnace.

The dry ash is then carried through the tube banks as dust. When sub-standard coals are burnt, the temperature at which the molten ash solidifies is not known, so there is a very real risk that the molten ash will solidify and stick within the banks of superheater tubes, forming a clinker.

That clinker will grow with continued use of sub-standard coals, causing disruption to the flow of gas, reduction of the surface area of the superheater banks and, possibly, it will grow to a size where it will detach itself from the tube banks and fall to the bottom of the furnace, some 100m below.

A clinker of, say, 20kg can do a tremendous amount of damage when falling from that height.

I therefore ask the executives of Eskom who made that ill-informed and politically motivated decision, were they aware of the potential risks they were exposing their capital plant to, or conversely, if they were not aware, why didn’t they listen to their staff who would have had the knowledge, instead of reprimanding them?

John S Whybrow

Swellendam

Cape Times