Where did this utterly damaging concept of “entitlement” come from? Young offspring, of course, need assistance. So do the old, frail and ill need all sorts of help. Not forgetting the physically, mentally and sight-challenged. I think that leaves just us able-bodied, mentally sound people who should really be left out of the circle of blatant entitlement.

Parents owe their kids only a jump-start: education, shelter, advice, some finance to start them off in life.

Children who question parents just before the latter kick the bucket - “So what’s my share?”- should really be shown the exit door out of the ICU unit.

Parents do not owe shares. They give to whoever they please, in whichever way they like.

Entitlement has now extended itself to a finely-tuned national disease that results in students who may have been used to throwing toys out of their cribs, to hurl furniture out of high-rise hostels.

Nobody really owes anything to anybody, unless it is fully earned in some form.

If there is no repayment in some form, then it is free-loading.

A child who stays on the receiving end without any consideration for his parents really deserves nothing.

Any citizen, no matter if historically disadvantaged, deserves no help if gratitude in some form is not forthcoming.

The perpetrators of past dictatorships have mostly died. It is us taxpayers who are footing the bill for all damages of violent, frustrated others. And we are all, mostly, financially struggling, too.

Ebrahim Essa

Durban