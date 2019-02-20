Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow. Photo: Supplied

Today’s otherwise celebratory feature most unfortunately has to start on a sad note. This day marks exactly two years since we have lost one of the greatest diplomatic minds of our time - Vitaly Churkin. His sudden passing away on February 20, 2017, just one day ahead of his 65th birthday left all Russians bereaved.

That may be said without exaggeration for the diplomatic talent of Churkin, his eloquence in public speaking and vigour in promoting Russia’s interests earned him broad domestic popularity.

Churkin had a remarkably bright career. In the early 1990s as Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation to the talks on former Yugoslavia he made an invaluable contribution to the management of one of the most terrible military conflicts in modern history.

Later he was posted as Ambassador to Belgium, Nato, WEU (predecessor of the EU) and Canada. Finally, he served as Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN from 2006 until the last day of his life. It is the second time this month that Russian diplomats pay tribute to late ambassador Churkin.

Ten days ago we honoured all the preceding generations of Russian diplomats on the occasion of our professional holiday.

It should be noted that professional holidays are generally seen as rather exclusive - the society at large is often not aware of an occasion for celebration or alternatively sees it as totally unrelated to their life. In reality, however, professional holidays form an integral and important part of a nation’s history.

Diplomats’ Day in Russia is no exception. It is a representation of remarkable diplomatic victories and the glorious foreign policy record.

Celebrated on February 10, the professional holiday of Russian diplomats is a reference to the day in 1549 when Russia’s earliest foreign affairs agency was first mentioned in official chronicles. Back then it was called “Posolsky Prikaz” which means “the Ambassadorial Department”.

The history of national diplomacy in Russia is, of course, much more ancient. International efforts of Russia’s early statehood were documented in 860AD when the country signed the “agreement on peace and love” with the Byzantine Empire.

The emergence of a specialised administrative body in the middle of the 16th century merely shows that by that time Russia was already a powerful state with an active foreign policy.

The circumstances therefore required the separation of the diplomatic service into a standalone area of state administration with a special status.

In the beginning of the 17th century, further developments took place - the Ambassadorial Department was turned into the Collegium of Foreign Affairs.

Many talented diplomats of the time laid down the main principles and methods of Russian diplomacy.

In 1802, taking into account the most advanced approaches to state governance Emperor Alexander I replaced the Collegium with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Further on, after the October Revolution of 1917, the People’s Commissariat for Foreign Affairs took over the work of the ministry only to be renamed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the USSR again in March 1946.

The turbulent 1990s saw a couple of other alterations in the name and structure of Russia’s foreign relations agency, which eventually re-emerged as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Diplomatic careers have always attracted people of many talents and considerable creativity.

Take just one example: Alexander Griboyedov who was tragically killed in Persia in 1829 while serving as Russia’s ambassador, was also one of the most prominent playwrights, particularly famous for the verse comedy Woe from Wit.

Nevertheless, every Russian diplomat strictly abides by the rules of subordination to ensure the implementation of the country’s foreign policy. Those interested will find its core principles in the Concept of the Foreign Policy of the Russian Federation, the latest revision of which was approved by Russia’s president in 2016.

Over centuries, Russian diplomatic service has produced many remarkable diplomats whose dedicated work, fidelity and exceptional professionalism are a source of inspiration and admiration to the present day. The national diplomatic service stands on a firm ground of best traditions and national cultural values.

Such consistency and high standards continue to champion Russia’s interests in the international arena and guarantee the country’s security.

Ambarov is the Russian consul-general in Cape Town

Cape Times