Time for our leaders to work for good of all

So, the political talk and campaigning of the last months ended last night, literally. On Wednesday morning, president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to take the oath in Pretoria to become the head of a Government of National Unity.

These are unknown waters that South Africa is venturing into. Yes, in 1994, Nelson Mandela’s ANC opted for a Government of National Unity (GNU). However, his ANC had a majority and could have governed on its own. Pursuing a Government of National Unity was purely that; for unity. Three decades on, the ANC of Ramaphosa is unable to form a government without the support of other parties. The likes of the MKP and EFF would have provided meaningful input to the administration and law-making process. But instead, MKP leader Jacob Zuma is hellbent on slugging it out with the government of the ANC and the IEC via the courts.

As disclosed at the weekend, the main focus of the MKP is to have the Constitution changed and to challenge the outcome of the May 29 general election. Ironically, the ANC Zuma led had a majority in Parliament and could have changed the Constitution. After boycotting the first sitting of Parliament, Zuma has indicated that his MPs will take their place in the House. But to a layman, Zuma, as former president, could have been an asset to the Government of National Unity due to his experience.

The EFF, meanwhile, seems content with remaining in the opposition benches rather than co-governing with the ANC, DA, IFP and others who have joined the GNU. It is not yet clear how the EFF intends to make a difference by continuing to speak from the opposition benches. Time will tell just how Julius Malema’s EFF and the MKP serve the masses that voted for them. It is a relief that Malema is on record as saying the EFF will no longer disrupt Parliament. With politics and horse trading out of the way, it’s time for the government to work for the benefit of all citizens, irrespective of their political colours.