Lebohang Ramalepe during a friendly against the USA this month. Photo: BackpagePix

Corporate South Africa must take its lead from the gender make-up of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet and finally break the male-dominated stereotype when it comes to sponsorship and investment in South African sport. The South African media and sporting public must also action a change in mindset.

There is - and always has been - life beyond South Africa’s big three male sporting brands of Bafana Bafana (soccer), the Springboks (rugby) and the Proteas (cricket).

That life is in the form of the women equivalent.

Women’s rugby would be a novelty to many in this country and it is only in the past few years that there has been an emphasis on the women’s game. The Proteas’ women cricketers have gained in popularity and in results in the last five years and Banyana Banyana have always been consistent when it comes to results.

At the time of writing, our men cricketers had started their World Cup campaign against England at the Oval in London. The hype around Faf du Plessis and his squad has been monumental.

The coverage, on TV, in print, digitally and on social media has been one of saturation. Expect the same when Bafana Bafana play in the Afcon Cup, and it will be no different when the Springboks travel to Japan to challenge for the Rugby World Cup.

Our women are deserving of the same media. They are also deserving of as charitable sponsorships. I know from being in the media industry for three decades what a struggle it has been to convince the old male guard of the virtues of women’s team sport that in this country has always been an afterthought to the men.

I also know from speaking to so many within the women’s sporting codes how much of a battle it has been to secure sponsorships that would be comparable with what goes into the men’s game.

Netball, through a long association with Spar and Banyana (with Sasol) has benefited more than any of the other women’s sporting codes, but it still is second financially to what goes on in the men’s South African sporting scene, especially in soccer, rugby and cricket.

We, as a media and a sporting media, have a responsibility to the women who put in so much effort and make as many sacrifices to be the best they can be.

We owe it to these women to showcase their achievements and to tell the story of their journey in representing South Africa.

There should never be gender inequality and there should never be a distinction when telling the story of our men and women. I, as a parent, have raised my son and daughter as equals.

Why shouldn’t we apply that to our sportsmen and women when it comes to recognition and reward?

Banyana Banyana will play Spain next Saturday (June 8) in the World Cup. The hype around them has to be what would have been reserved for their male equivalent.

The SA Football Association finally relented to pressure of inferior payments to South African women’s finest and the incentive for each player to win the tournament is a performance bonus of R920 000.

It sounds a lot, given what previously was paid, but it isn’t because the more realistic figure is that which each player will receive for tournament participation.

The fee there is a paltry R20 000, which is a top-up to what Bafana have received per player at the biggest tournaments.

The player bonus for play-offs qualification is R320 000.

The Commission for Gender Equality acknowledged the increase in payment and incentives was a step towards pay parity.

However, equally the emphasis was on the word “step” because there is some way to go before it can be emphatically stated there is parity between Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana.

Ditto for the other major sports.

There is so much work to be done to break the male/female stereotypes, and the financial rewards for women must be coupled with the respect that they deserve as professional athletes.