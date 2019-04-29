File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

We have entered the period of grandstanding, sweeping speeches and obfuscation that always precedes elections. I have written plentifully about South Africa’s problems. Like many, I wait to hear any party offering solutions. In this context, endorsements count for nothing. Millions of words will be spent interrogating the various leaders’ characters. I can claim no great judgement of character. However, as our country’s future does depend on real answers to its problems - rather than on affection, trust or distrust of individual actors - here are some questions that the major parties are conspicuously failing to answer.

My humble advice to those considering their vote is: do not trust any of these parties until you are satisfied with their answers to the following:

ANC: People you have put in positions of power, from top to bottom, are tainted, implicated in state capture, corruption, theft and perjury, and incompetent. Why should we support those who have proved their unworthiness? How can we trust a party with such people on its election list?

You say we should focus on your leader, not your list. This time, you say, your leader cannot be bought. Why can he not be bought?

How and under which party’s rule did he become so wealthy that he is incorruptible? Did all people the party claimed to represent become as wealthy as him? If not, what is being done to correct this imbalance?

An entire generation has grown up without apartheid, but also without a living income, jobs, proper healthcare, empowering education and training, or delivery of basic services. How did you let this happen? What have you learnt from these 25 years? What will you do differently now?

DA: You say that you are competent. For whom are you competent? Are you competent at getting basic services to those who lack it, or only at minimising disruptions to those who have it, and have so much else besides?

You talk about the benefits of a strong opposition. But you do not oppose everything, of course - that would be ridiculous. So what do you oppose? And on behalf of whom? Would you say there is a pattern in whose interests, mostly, you stick up for?

Do you support the restitution of land to those who had it stolen from them? Do you oppose prioritising the needs of the poor over the needs of the rich? What about when the rich call themselves “business”?

EFF: You, above all the parties, speak of the real redistribution this country needs. The right people are afraid of you.

But your leader is mired in corruption allegations that suggest a tin-pot Zuma more than a Guevara. EFF, do you yourselves trust your leader? Does your leader trust you, or just his allies?

Though you have worthy policies, the people who most represented these policies are, astonishingly, not on your list for election. Is this because they genuinely believe in these policies? Why are some of the poor’s boldest defenders resigning from your party?

To redistribute to 30 million cronies is a good policy, and one I would endorse. Will it be to 30million or only a couple of thousand? If you were to repossess land in CBDs from those who stole it under colonialism and apartheid, to whom, exactly, will you give it?

This country does not, today, belong to those who live in it. You are right to call this out. But under an EFF regime, would South Africa be a socialist nation for all, or would it be an ethno-state? Are your targets the wealthy or the white?

Finally, to all the parties: politics is not about serving everybody. Politics is about the opposition of different interests. Whose interests do you serve?

And therefore, to whose interests are you opposed? And why should we believe that you serve the interests you say you do rather than only your own?

Donen SC is an advocate at the Cape Bar and a listed counsel of the International Criminal Court