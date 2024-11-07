Tribute to a pioneer in fight against GBV

When Mandisa Monakali established Ilitha Labantu at the height of apartheid, she could not have anticipated the life-changing impact it would have in aiding victims of gender-based violence.

A key voice in today’s gender-based violence discourse, Ilitha Labantu survived the tumultuous period when the then government shut down every attempt to highlight the plight of black people, in particular women and children. At the helm was mama Monakali, herself a survivor of domestic violence who was driven by the desire to see women and children protected from any form of violence. The work of her organisation speaks for itself. From its humble beginnings in Gugulethu more than 30 years ago, the organisation today operates from five different provinces, thanks to Monakali’s visionary leadership.

The news of her passing on Sunday following a short battle with cancer is not only a blow for this iconic organisation but to the fight against GBV. We therefore dedicate this editorial to celebrating this gender equality giant who confronted a beast that is today called GBV even before the term was known in many households in our country. The befitting tributes following her death demonstrate the passion and determination Monakali had for issues affecting women and children from poorer backgrounds.