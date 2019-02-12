President Cyril Ramaphosa must have the courage to stand in Parliament now (or by the time he is re-elected) and apologise to victims and families of victims for the crimes committed by the apartheid repressive apparatus, says the writer. He must do it without fear or favour. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Shannon Ebrahim's opinion piece, Time to Answer Cries From the Grave (Sunday), is correct. The government must explain why the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's recommendations were not implemented after 23 years. Every political party's manifesto must include a clear commitment to firmly respond to the cry for justice coming from the thousands of victims of the repressive apartheid regime. Our long and painful process of reconciliation will not be properly achieved until all the truth comes to light.

Those responsible for the assassinations, torture and disappearances during apartheid must be brought in front of a court of law. Justice must prevail; it is never too late to respond to this historic challenge.

A few days ago I heard a former TRC commissioner being interviewed on an SABC radio programme.

He sounded convinced that the then investigations had come across evidence implicating some well-known ANC cadres as apartheid spies.

That antecedent (if true) is very possibly one reason why the ANC was burying the TRC recommendations. This serious matter must also be investigated.

President Cyril Ramaphosa must have the courage to stand in Parliament now (or by the time he is re-elected) and apologise to victims and families of victims for the crimes committed by the apartheid repressive apparatus. He must do it without fear or favour.

He was one of the prominent negotiators for a peaceful transition to democracy. He was also part of the Cabinet for many years.

The president has many tasks at hand.

High on his list should be to rewind and look at the long overdue TRC findings and recommendations, and deal with them according to the mechanisms established in our law.

Then he can fortify his stand as a man respectful of our Constitution and continue going forward with the promise of a new dawn.

The nation is waiting for an explanation.

Carlos Anselmo

Stellenbosch

Cape Times