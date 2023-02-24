Türkiye moved by support and sympathy from SA after quakes

Ayşegül Kandaş

On February 6, two earthquakes struck Türkiye: a 7.7 magnitude tremor at 04.17am with its epicentre in the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş province, and a 7.6 magnitude tremor at 1.24pm (nine hours later) with its epicentre in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmara province. These natural disasters affected an area of around 110.000 square kilometres and caused destruction in 10 provinces of Türkiye and directly affected approximately 13.5 million people. To this day, more than 7 000 tremors or aftershocks have been recorded and the one that took place on February 20, with a magnitude of 6.4, was also quite destructive.

As at today, more than 42 000 lives have been lost, 115 000 have been rescued and about 450 000 evacuated. The death toll is rising as bodies are recovered from under the rubble. The magnitude and impact of these devastating earthquakes are considered to be incomparable. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called it “the disaster of the century”. Despite harsh winter conditions, the Turkish government reacted immediately to the crisis with all its institutions. More than 100 000 people were initially assigned to the search, rescue, and medical emergency tasks on the ground.

To date, the total number of the rescue personnel is more than 242 000 with 13 700 heavy-duty vehicles. Additionally, the Turkish government has deployed 78 aircraft, 116 helicopters and 38 ships. Seventy-seven field hospitals have been established with the help of quite a few countries. A total of 6 500 people are providing psycho-social support services to the traumatised victims in the region.

Indeed, during this time of great loss to the Turkish nation, we have seen countries and people from all over the world stand in solidarity with our people, including South Africa. About 90 countries sent search, rescue and medical teams in the first few days after the earthquakes; 59 countries’ teams are still rendering help on the ground. A total of 102 countries have been sending in-kind assistance. South Africa was one of the countries that responded swiftly and efficiently to the call through its NGOs.

“Everyone was all hands-on when we landed,” one international volunteer said. “If there was anything needed, help was available. We were made to feel comfortable. Those giving us information tried their level best to make sure we understood what they were trying to bring across to make the rescue mission a success,” others pointed out. Among those international volunteers was Gift of the Givers. Thirty-three of its volunteers travelled to Türkiye, also taking along five K-9 units affiliated with the SAPS.

With their assistance, one elderly lady of 90 years old was pulled from the rubble alive. Many bodies were discovered and put to eternal rest, thanks to the assistance of Gift of the Givers as well. There are many other NGOs such as Al-Imdaad, Jamiatul Ulama SA, AwqafSA, Ashraf-Ul-Eid, and Salaam Foundation that have been contributing to the relief efforts either on the ground or from South Africa.

Numerous members of the Turkish community in South Africa have also come to the rescue in collecting the most urgently needed items at four different cities designated by the Turkish embassy (Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban). The most urgently needed items are being announced on the embassy website and social media accounts and constantly updated. The number of a local bank account opened by the embassy, into which donations can be made, can also be found there. In terms of in-kind donations, so far 100 tons have been delivered to Türkiye as of February 22.

These are 860 tents, 3 300 sleeping bags, 180 generators, 600 heaters, 30 portable toilets, various clothing and medicine. Each donation counts. The efforts of our 257 missions around the globe gathering and sending the donated items to the earthquake victims through an immense co-ordinated effort have surely borne results. For instance, more than 300 000 Turkish and foreign tents have been set up while over 3.3 million blankets have been donated to the ones in need.

Embassy personnel, with the Yunus Emre Institute, Türkiye Maarif Foundation and Turkish Co-operation and Co-ordination Agency, have been working 24/7 within the crisis task force to monitor the collection and delivery of the donations to the earthquake victims in Türkiye with Turkish Airlines flights on a daily basis. Worldwide Freight Services (WFS) and the OR Tambo International Airport authorities are duly assisting all the Turkish Airlines flights. More than 150 people, from diplomats to high-level Dirco (Department of International Relations and Co-operation) officials to Johannesburg and Tshwane mayors reached out and conveyed their feelings of solidarity in our book of condolences.

During his State of the Nation Address (Sona), President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences to Türkiye. Words are not enough to describe the emotional support and sympathy we have been receiving from all corners of South Africa. The South African government, through the Department of Health, has sent 10 tons of medical aid including Covid-19 personal protective equipment. Companies like Aspen SA came to our rescue with medicine and other items such as mobile toilets.

As my minister, Mevlüt Çavusoglu said: “A friend in need is a friend indeed.” This is very much in line with the ubuntu spirit of the beautiful people of South Africa. On behalf of my embassy, my state and people, I would like to convey my heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the people and the government of the Republic of South Africa as well as everyone who has shown support and solidarity during these times of need in my country. * Kandas is the Turkish ambassador to South Africa