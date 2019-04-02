File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

The Minister of Higher Education's announcement last week that R1 billion had been allocated to students for the clearance of historical debt should be overwhelmingly welcomed. These are students who have already in some cases met all the criteria for their qualifications but are unable to graduate due to outstanding fees. In other cases, these are students who have passed but are unable to progress to complete their qualifications.

The South African Union of Students should also be commended for the activist role it played in making this a reality.

In South Africa, graduate unemployment is lower than overall unemployment. Graduate unemployment is at 10.2% for those aged 25-34 and 4.7% for those aged 35-64.

Compare this to an overall unemployment rate of approximately 27%. Therefore, having a post school qualification is more likely to provide a source of employment. There are still nuances which need to be addressed.

The fact that so many graduates must stand on the side of the road holding a placard does indicate that the sector is not free of problems.

There is also the case of underemployment among graduates, that is graduates who are employed in fields below their level of expertise. This is hurtful to many graduates as they are unable to apply the skills they have learnt in a practical environment.

To have graduates and potential graduates sitting at home is not a good thing for South Africa. As our economy has advanced from primary to tertiary sectors, so our skills requirements have become more diverse.

For those who have already met the criteria for qualification, the Department of Higher Education should do a case by case analysis and should assume their debt as a contingent liability, that is future liability with the universities.

Think about this for a moment - these students have already received services from the university, there is no future service to be rendered and the universities have already incurred the cost.

The department cannot fund these liabilities now due to our fiscal position, but there can be an intention to fund it in the future. What would we rather have - these students languishing at home, unproductive and frustrated, or out there in the economy giving it the energy it needs to grow?

The other case to be made is that of applications received for the 2019 academic year, only 24% were for TVET colleges with an overwhelming 76% for universities.

Most young people and matric graduates therefore see university as their pathway to the future. We need to tell more stories like that of Sizwe Mkhwanazi, who at 14 years old opted to leave the school system.

In 2007, he left Qondulwazi Secondary School - a farm school in Platrand, 22km from Standerton, Mpumalanga - to study office administration at the Gert Sibande Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College.

Today at 26 years old Sizwe is at Oxford University studying towards his PhD. He is likely to be the first South African TVET graduate to read for a PhD.

Sizwe has indicated that the practical skills he learnt at TVET stood him in good stead but that TVETs need greater student support such as functional, hi-tech libraries, alumni clubs and space for student social activities. Further, there needs to be greater recognition of TVET qualifications in the market.

We should urgently address the TVET conundrum - in a limited funding environment, it is difficult to see where government can find the funds it needs to upgrade TVET college facilities - we should perhaps consider a model where the private sector builds the infrastructure and government repays through its ongoing subsidies to students.

We do need more stories like Sizwe’s to begin the skills revolution we so desperately need.

Carrim is CEO of the National Youth Development Agency