Small efforts can make a big difference. That’s the message from the Smile Foundation, which is asking South Africans to make a small donation towards the foundation’s Win a Car fund-raiser to help it make a big difference in children’s lives. “The foundation was founded at the request of Mr Nelson Mandela - an honourable man who believed in the power of community, especially community coming together to help others.

“That is the idea behind this fund-raiser; it is true Ubuntu in action. As South Africans an act of responsible kindness will change the outcome of the lives of children living with facial abnormalities. We come together as the Rainbow Nation being bonded by this act of kindness.

“Your R50 changes not just one life but the lives of families and future generations to come.

“It shows that we South Africans care,” says Marc Lubner, co-founder and executive chairman of the Smile Foundation.

The foundation is dedicated to providing funding and support for children who need facial reconstructive surgery.

Smile collaborates with academic hospitals nationally, to facilitate these life-changing surgeries for children as young as a few months to young adulthood; helping them and their families on what may be difficult journey.

This latest fund-raiser will be used to assist Tygerberg Hospital with its paediatric surgical backlog. The hospital services a massive catchment area, from the desert in the north to the sea in the south, with some families travelling for days to bring their children for surgery.

The Smile Foundation assists by covering the theatre slate as well as logistical costs in getting the children and their guardians to hospital for operations.

Without this vital support, these children would have to wait for surgery, often missing the window for timeous surgical intervention.

“The extra theatre list sponsored by the Smile Foundation plays an integral part in the treatment of cleft lip and palate patients and other children with facial anomalies at Tygerberg Hospital, providing a safe space for the timeous correction and allowing those children to grow up without the stigma associated, giving them a better start in life,” says Alex Zuhlke, Acting Head of the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Tygerberg Hospital.

For the fund-raiser, purchase a raffle ticket for R50, giving you the chance to win a 2019 KIA Picanto 1.0 worth R155 000 or a Family of Five collection of Glenlivet Whisky, or a Kindle Oasis.

“KIA Motors has a long-standing association with the Smile Foundation and it’s a privilege for us to donate a KIA Picanto as the main prize for the raffle,” says David Sieff, Marketing Director, KIA Motors South Africa.

“It is a token of our ongoing support for the incredible work the organisation does, and is but one way in which we believe we can assist in making the joy visible through the smiles of our nation’s children.”

Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.smilefoundationsa.org/donations/raffle/smile-raffle/

