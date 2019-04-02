The writers called on the university to show courage, dismiss the academic boycott campaign outright and spend its precious time on other pressing issues relevant to South Africa and its student body. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

The South African Zionist Federation (SAZF) welcomes the UCT Council’s decision to reject the boycott motion that singles out the Jewish state for unique censure at the university. The repudiation of the boycott by council is an important victory over BDS-aligned groups (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) which have been pressuring the university to cut ties with Israel. The unconstitutional resolution would have discriminated against Jewish and Christian students and academics, and severely undermined academic freedom.

The council has now sent the motion back to the senate to consider the ramifications that such an action would have. These include the erosion of academic freedom at UCT, permanent reputational damage, a fall in international university rankings, the loss of quality students and academics wishing to pursue their work without restriction, the risk of counter-boycott measures by international universities, and the perception that UCT is not a friendly place for Jewish students.

It would prevent UCT from accessing world-leading water, agricultural, medical and scientific technology developed at Israeli institutions.

In addition, such a measure would undermine peace and reconciliation efforts between Israeli and Palestinian academics. UCT should look to using its expertise to bring about dialogue in the Middle East and stay clear of divisive boycott campaigns.

In this vein, we strongly reject the unwarranted statement by council on the issue, which continues to single out Israel for alleged actions but fails to call out the extremism and violence by many Palestinian groups.

The SAZF wishes to thank the students, academics, alumni, activists and supporters from within the Jewish community and outside who saw the dangers of this campaign and took a stand against it. It proves that by standing together, we can fight radicalism in this country.

We call on the university to show courage, dismiss the academic boycott campaign outright and spend its precious time on other pressing issues relevant to South Africa and its student body.

Ben Swartz, national chairman SAZF

Rowan Polovin, chairman SAZF, Cape Council