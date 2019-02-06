File picture: Ahmad Masood / Reuters

Cape Town – We can't fix climate change if we can’t find a way to take the carbon dioxide produced by burning fossil fuels out of the atmosphere. Top researchers from South Africa and the UK are meeting this week at UWC to explore ways of doing just that.

“The world needs more solutions to climate change. One such solution is carbon capture and storage (CCS) - a technical approach that’s particularly useful in fossil fuel-dominated countries such as South Africa,” said UWC Professor Salam Titinchi.

He was speaking at the launch of the 2019 Carbon Capture & Storage Workshop, bringing together academics, students and industry researchers from South Africa and the UK.

They will discuss research and advances in CCS techniques and technologies - and how they can be used to combat climate change.

“Carbon dioxide emissions have become a major concern as they are one of the contributing factors in the ‘greenhouse’ effect,” said Titinchi, a co-organiser of the workshop.

“The increase in anthropogenic carbon dioxide is causing dramatic climate change and will continue to cause detrimental effects to the ozone layer if nothing is done to address the problem.”

This warning echoes that of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which last year issued an IPCC Special Report warning that at that stage there were only a dozen years left for global warming to be kept to a maximum of 1.5ºC - beyond which even half a degree will significantly worsen the risks of destructive storms, drought, floods, extreme heat and poverty for hundreds of millions of people.

The report noted that urgent and unprecedented change would be needed to reach the target.

The CCS Workshop 2019 is a joint effort of UWC and UK Academia and industry under the Industry Academia Partnership Programme that is funded by the Royal Academy of ­Engineering.