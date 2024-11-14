Understanding diabetes: the role of plant-based and indigenous foods in management

Vhushavhelo Nedzingahe, Nomakhushe Nxusani and Xikombiso Mbhenyane

World Day is observed globally on November 14 and the 2024-2026 theme “Diabetes and wellbeing” resonates greatly with how plant-based and indigenous foods can in fact contribute to the management of the condition. Diabetes is a non-communicable disease (NCD) that affects how the body turns food into energy. There are two types of diabetes: type 1 is when the body doesn’t produce insulin at all, and type 2 occurs when the body cannot effectively utilise the insulin it produces. This causes an increase in blood sugar, commonly referred to as glucose in the blood stream. The repercussions of this increase over time include health complications such as heart disease, stroke, kidney problems, and vision loss to name a few. We should also not forget that one of the most significant challenges faced currently is the alarmingly high rate of obesity, a key risk factor for type 2 diabetes.

An astonishing 537 million adults are living with diabetes worldwide – a 16% increase from 2019, according to the International Diabetes Federation. In South Africa, 4.2 million adults (1 in 9 adults) are living with diabetes. It is estimated that by 2025, 7.4 million South Africans may have diabetes if the status quo continues. Of great concern is that 45% of the 4.2 million people are undiagnosed. Against this backdrop, diabetes is the second leading cause of death in the country as it accounted for 6.6% of all deaths in 2020, according to Stats SA. The rising prevalence of diabetes over the last decades is partly due to significant diet changes, including reduced consumption of indigenous vegetables, fruits, and legumes, coupled with an increased consumption of animal-based foods such as red meat and ultra-processed products such are white bread and carbonated drinks, which are high in energy but low in nutrients.

Bridget McNulty – founder of South Africa’s largest online diabetes community Sweet Life – during an interview with Expresso reiterated the importance of eating healthy by consuming high fibre, whole foods which constitute a plant-based diet. These foods include fresh fruits, vegetables, low glycaemic index (A measure of how quickly food can raise our blood sugar levels after we eat them) foods to avoid the blood sugar spikes. She stated that junk foods and foods high in added sugar and salt should be avoided. It is important that we dispel misconceptions about diabetes, such as solely attributing it to excessive sugar consumption.

High consumption of ultra-processed foods, hereditary and sedentary lifestyle contribute significantly to diabetes risk. In response to South Africa’s diabetes epidemic, the national Department of Health adopted the National Strategic Plan for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases 2022-2027, which proposes the 90-60-50 approach – 90% of people over 18 should know whether they have hypertension and/or raised blood glucose levels; 60% of people with raised blood pressure or blood glucose levels should receive intervention; and 50% of people receiving interventions for diabetes should be monitored. This approach aims to improve early detection and treatment of diabetes and other NCDs. Secondly, the National Development Plan aims to significantly reduce the prevalence of NCDs by 2030 by raising awareness on healthy food choices.

According to a recent study published in the South African Journal of Clinical Nutrition, following a 21-day lifestyle intervention that involved adopting a whole-food, plant-based diet, participants reported health benefits such as an improvement in glycaemic control, weight loss and improved energy levels. Nutritionally, plant-based and indigenous foods are low in saturated fats and cholesterol, while high in fibre known to fill you for longer, which decreases the likelihood of experiencing cravings and overeating and helps slow down blood sugar spikes. A 2013 study in the African Journal of Indigenous Knowledge Systems reported that some of these indigenous foods have been chemically analysed and contain active compounds that have anti-proliferative, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties as well as bioactive compounds, which offers protection against NCDs.

Plant-based foods have gained popularity for their health and environmental benefits. These foods come mainly from plant sources, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, oils, whole grains, legumes and beans. This approach focuses more on prioritising plant-based foods more frequently in your diet. The consumption of plant-based and indigenous foods has been linked with lowering the risk of NCDs such as diabetes, on top of being more sustainable. A study conducted in Limpopo has shown that the consumption of indigenous foods such as Amaranthus (African spinach), Bidens Pilosa (Cobblers Pegs), Cowpeas and Momordica balsamina (African pumpkin) can help to prevent and manage diabetes. These are vegetables that can be included in diets as herbs or cooked in stews when in season.

The 2019 EAT-Lancet Commission Report on Food, Planet, Health asserts that the adoption of plant-based foods will also assist in addressing global issues like climate change, biodiversity loss, and food security by encouraging sustainable food production and consumption practices. World Diabetes Day is a reminder that to effectively address diabetes isn’t exclusively about medical treatments; it’s more about fostering healthier and sustainable food environments and adopting lifestyle changes that promote overall health and well-being. *Vhushavhelo Nedzingahe and Nomakhushe Nxusani are doctoral students in Nutritional Sciences at Stellenbosch University (SU). Xikombiso Mbhenyane is Professor and Research Chair in Food Environment, Nutrition and Health in the Division of Human Nutrition at SU.