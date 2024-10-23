Upholding freedom of speech through diversity

Gillian Schutte As a veteran writer committed to exploring leftist perspectives on social justice as well as feminist, black consciousness, and counter-hegemonic narratives, I have witnessed the systematic marginalisation of alternative viewpoints in South Africa’s media landscape.

The consolidation of media ownership has not only homogenised news content but has actively suppressed voices that challenge the status quo. In this context, Independent Media stands out as a citadel of genuine diversity and freedom of expression, providing a critical platform for underrepresented voices. The suppression of views alternative to the liberal-conservative hegemony is not a peripheral issue but a central challenge to the health of our democracy. The media, as the fourth estate, is entrusted with the responsibility of reflecting the full spectrum of societal perspectives.

Yet, when a handful of conglomerates control the majority of news outlets, they wield disproportionate power over which stories are told and how they are presented. Companies like Naspers, through its subsidiary Media24, own a significant portion of the media landscape, including prominent platforms like News24. This concentration of ownership has created a media environment where alternative, leftist, Africanist, and other critical perspectives are evidently side-lined. Noam Chomsky and Edward S Herman, in their seminal work Manufacturing Consent, argue that mass media serves to “mobilise support for the special interests that dominate the state and private activity”.

This manipulation of information restricts the spectrum of acceptable discourse, effectively marginalising those who challenge prevailing ideologies. The mainstream media’s reluctance to engage with counter-hegemonic ideas stifles public discourse and limits the diversity of opinions accessible to the public. Moreover, the tokenistic inclusion of black voices exacerbates the problem. While mainstream media may showcase a few individuals from these communities, this inclusion often serves as a superficial gesture rather than a genuine effort to amplify diverse perspectives.

Many times, people not white are forced to put their blackness away and write from a whitist perspective so as to retain their jobs and not upset the dominant narrative bell hooks emphasised the importance of authentic representation: “When we only name the problem and fail to constantly envision other ways of thinking and doing, we reinforce the ideology that the status quo is inevitable”. This tokenism fails to challenge underlying power structures and does little to promote genuine diversity. Independent Media, under the leadership of Dr Iqbal Survé, has emerged as a vital platform in this homogenised landscape.

The group recognises the importance of providing space for leftist ideas, Black consciousness, and counter-hegemonic narratives. It understands that a healthy democracy thrives on the robust exchange of diverse viewpoints and actively works to include voices often ignored by mainstream outlets. Dr Survé has been a steadfast advocate for media diversity and freedom of speech. In his calls for greater support for independent media, particularly from BRICS nations, he emphasises the necessity of nurturing a multipolar world where information is not monopolised by a few interests. In a recent article on Independent Online (IOL), he stated: “We must challenge the dominance of Western media narratives that do not serve the interests of the Global South. BRICS nations have a responsibility to support independent media that reflects our own realities and aspirations.”

This vision aligns with Frantz Fanon’s assertion in The Wretched of the Earth: “Each generation must, out of relative obscurity, discover its mission, fulfil it, or betray it.” Independent Media embraces this mission by prioritising authentic representation over tokenism, ensuring that the stories and perspectives of diverse groups, particularly black women, receive the attention and respect they deserve. One of the defining features of Independent Media is its commitment to accessibility. IOL, the group’s digital platform, operates without a paywall.

In a country where economic disparities limit access to information, this decision is significant. Through removing financial barriers, Independent Media ensures that all individuals, regardless of socioeconomic status, can engage with a wide range of viewpoints. Dr Survé has articulated this commitment: “Access to information should not be a privilege reserved for those who can afford it. By keeping our content freely accessible, we empower all South Africans to participate in the national dialogue, advancing a more inclusive and informed society.”

My decision to write for Independent Media is grounded in its unwavering support for freedom of speech and genuine diversity. The organisation’s commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices aligns with my mission to challenge dominant narratives and promote counter-hegemony. Here, I have the freedom to explore topics central to leftist discourse, such as economic justice, social equity, and the dismantling of systemic oppression. I can explore issues pertinent to black consciousness, to social justice feminism, and a host of diverse topics without the constraints often imposed by mainstream outlets. As Steve Biko, a leader of the Black Consciousness Movement, asserted: “The most potent weapon in the hands of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed.”

In choosing to write for Independent Media, I align myself with an organisation that empowers marginalised voices and challenges oppressive narratives. The platform actively seeks to elevate the voices of Africans, people of colour and women, recognising the essential contributions they make to our national conversation. The challenges posed by media conglomerates like Naspers and platforms such as News24 are profound. These entities most often impose paywalls on their online content, restricting access to those who can afford to pay. This practice exacerbates existing inequalities and limits the reach of alternative viewpoints. Additionally, their editorial policies tend to reflect the interests of their owners and advertisers, resulting in the under-representation of leftist perspectives and critical analyses of issues like corporate influence, economic disparities, and systemic injustice.

Edward Said, in Covering Islam, warned about the dangers of a single narrative: “The world is made up of many narratives, but dominant narratives can impose themselves on us and obscure other realities.” The homogenisation of media content serves to entrench existing power structures by limiting public exposure to diverse ideas. Authentic representation in media is not simply about inclusion but about empowerment. It requires providing platforms where all can share their experiences and perspectives without alteration or censorship.

Independent Media’s efforts in this regard are evident in its diverse editorial teams and the range of content it publishes. It actively prioritises voices that have traditionally been marginalised, the organisation contributes to a more equitable media landscape and promotes a richer, more nuanced public discourse. The homogenisation of South Africa’s media and the deliberate suppression of leftist and alternative views represent significant threats to our democracy. Independent Media’s role in countering these trends is not just important – it is essential. Its upholding of principles of freedom of speech, ensures that all voices have the opportunity to be heard.

As Chomsky noted, “For a democracy to function, it requires an informed citizenry.” Through supporting Independent Media, we contribute to a media landscape that embodies these principles, furthering a society where freedom of expression is not just a right but a reality. * Schutte is a film-maker, social justice and race-justice activist and public intellectual.