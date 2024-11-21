Urgent action needed against extortion gangs

The fight against the scourge of extortion demands that the government at all levels takes the lead. It requires all our security agencies, including private security, to develop plans to respond to this crime.

To leave it to the already overstretched police alone would be giving the criminals who are terrorising communities the upper hand. This is not to downplay the inroads police have made in dealing with extortion – far from it. In fact, it may seem like we are applauding fish for swimming when we say that the SAPS has risen to the occasion in some cases where action needed to be taken against suspected extortionists. One has to look at the nationwide campaigns including the deployment of various specialised units in the Mthatha area where this crime appeared to be getting out of control.

The same approach is now needed in the City of Cape Town where brazen extortion gangs are said to have threatened officials in the Kraaifontein/ Wallacedene area, demanding to be paid a protection fee for the City to perform toilet-cleaning services. Such threats have led to the suspension of this crucial service in a number of informal settlements including Area 19, Tygerberg Race Course, Simanga-Bloekombos and Marikana. According to the City, the 14 extortion incidents between April 2023 and November led to in-service disruptions in 23 informal settlements, with cleanliness and maintenance standards compromised in 2,000 container toilets and 230 chemical toilets. The health implications of this, especially for young children, could be severe.

We implore the DA-led City of Cape Town and its provincial counterparts to urgently increase deployments in areas where services are being disrupted. They cannot simply suspend services as if they are powerless and leave helpless residents at the mercy of criminals. In any case, a huge chunk of the City and provincial budget is allocated on bolstering safety initiatives. Places like Kraaifontein, Wallacedene and other townships must feel prioritised unless it’s true that Cape Town is indeed a tale of two cities.