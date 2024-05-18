Voter education promotes informed choices

Abongile Quthu On May 29 we will once again head to the polls to vote in the general elections, which will coincide with the 30th anniversary of our democracy.

Yet, amid the democratic fervour lies a crucial question: Are citizens making informed decisions when casting their votes? Engaging with individuals from diverse backgrounds, from the elderly to the youth in township communities, reveals a disconcerting trend: many voters base their choices not on policy platforms or promises but on deep-seated party attachments. The attachments, rooted in emotional and historical ties, often override considerations of a party’s contributions or commitments to societal progress.

The people I engaged with shared how they would defend their parties at all costs. The phenomenon, driven by sentiments of gratitude, fear of loss, or familial tradition, raises questions about the integrity of our electoral process. One particularly troubling aspect is the role of party blackmail where citizens are coerced into maintaining allegiance through threats of service withdrawal or loss of benefits. Several factors contribute to the phenomenon, including the influence of community leaders, the enduring impact of our nation’s history, and familial and societal socialisation. The forces shape perceptions and behaviours, often leading individuals to prioritise party loyalty over critical assessment of policies and candidates.

In townships, the socialisation process is intricate and multifaceted. Community leaders play a pivotal role in shaping the political ideologies of the residents. Moreover, the historical context of our nation, marked by struggles against oppression and injustice, casts a long shadow over contemporary political discourse. Townships bear the scars of apartheid-era policies that marginalised certain groups, and the scars affect how people view the political landscape.

The legacy fuels a deep-seated distrust of established institutions and fosters a sense of solidarity among marginalised communities. Consequently, individuals may gravitate towards political movements that promise liberation or empowerment. Familial and societal socialisation further entrenches the patterns of allegiance. From a young age, children are immersed in environments where political affiliations are ingrained into everyday discourse. As a result, individuals may develop subconscious attachments to specific parties or leaders, viewing them as extensions of their own identity.

However, amid the challenges, there is hope for change. Empowering citizens through voter education and information dissemination is paramount. By providing accessible and transparent resources, individuals can make informed decisions based on substantive criteria rather than emotional attachments. Abongile Quthu is a Master’s student in Intercultural and International Communications and vice-chairperson of the Students’ Representative Council at Stellenbosch University. Civil society organisations, with their impartial stance and commitment to democratic principles, can play a crucial role in fostering a culture of critical thinking and civic engagement.

Through workshops, outreach programmes, and educational campaigns, the organisations can empower individuals to become active participants in the democratic process, encouraging them to scrutinise political rhetoric, evaluate policy proposals and hold elected officials accountable. By equipping citizens with the knowledge and tools to navigate the political landscape independently, we can mitigate the influence of entrenched party loyalties and promote a more informed and engaged electorate. As we approach the elections, we must ask ourselves the following question: How do we remain in this democracy, but not just remain in it, but also restore, protect, and ensure it delivers to the people? Let us commit to building a future where every citizen is equipped to contribute meaningfully to our nation’s governance.