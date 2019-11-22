Warning that small-scale fishers face another threat – climate change









Hilda Adams, from the Weskus Mandjie co-operative in St Helena Bay, along the West Coast, harvests sea lettuce. The co-operative works to empower communities against climate change. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA) In African countries fish and other marine resources are a cheap source of protein for coastal communities as well as communities with large water bodies. In South Africa, the case is different. Many rural and peri-urban coastal communities still struggle to access marine resources, even though it is enshrined in our Bill of Rights: “Everyone has the right to have the environment protected, for the benefit of present and future generations, through reasonable legislative and other measures that secure ecologically sustainable development and use of natural resources while promoting justifiable economic and social development”. The plight of small-scale fishermen and women is one that is often missed in the conversations about the discourse of this country. This is evident from the exclusion and non-recognition of small-scale fishers from the Marine Living Resources Act (MLRA) of 1998 at the dawn of the new democracy.

Currently, the government is in the process of implementing the Policy for Small Scale Fisheries in South Africa (SSFP), promulgated in 2012.

For small-scale fishers to be recognised legally did not come easily as they had to take the government to court for the enactment of this important policy to happen.

In 2019, for the first time in the history of this South Africa, small-scale fishers were given fishing rights, rather than the interim relief permits they had to contend with for the past 12 years.

As if the fight for recognition was not enough, now there is a much bigger fight, a fight for current and future generations, the fight against climate change.

To be fair, climate change is a fight for all of us.

But in our conversations about how to mitigate against and adapt to climate change, fisheries are still left out of the public discourse.

When there is a drought, the government often subsidises terrestrial farmers for their loss of production.

In fisheries, the case is different.

Fisheries have often had to contend with bad weather in recent years, changes in distribution of fish due to changes in the environment. This results in fewer days out at sea and loss of income.

Small-scale fishers are particularly vulnerable as they are affected the most.

Additionally, there is an increase in the number of small-scale fishers who have lost their lives at sea due to terrible weather conditions, their small boats unable to handle the bad weather compared to bigger boats.

Small-scale fishing communities like St Helena Bay need to be empowered to adapt to changing conditions that are due to climate change.

A project by the Benguela Current Convention aims to build resilience and reduce vulnerability to climate change.

Some of the outcomes of this project, which is funded by the Global Environment Facility and implemented by the Food and Agricultural Organisation, are to create awareness around the impacts of climate change and their effects on fisheries.

Vulnerability to climate change was determined by stakeholders and adaptation options identified.

These adaptation options are implemented at community level, each community has different impacts and adaptation options, and community-based adaptation plans are developed to empower communities and co-operatives like Weskus Mandjies to implement this in order to have a more secure future against climate change.

Ultimately, the government must ensure considerations of climate change in policies and legislation.

Elethu Duna is the Fisheries and Fisheries Communities Planning Assistant at the Benguela Current Convention