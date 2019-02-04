File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Ensuring that all South Africans have enough water to thrive and grow the economy demands smart collaboration between scientists and implementers to drive an innovative grey-green infrastructure approach. The drought currently affecting the Western and Northern Cape, among other areas, has been a reminder of the water security challenges we face.

Amid all the commentary on how to respond to the drought, I have been reminded of two things.

First, managing water security requires that we always look at the complex, interconnected landscape through which water flows.

It is not just about managing the built infrastructure and technologies we need to service cities and towns; we also have to look at the landscape, ecosystems and natural infrastructure that channel the water.

Second, long-term collaboration between experts, scientists and implementers from different areas of the water sector is key to making informed and appropriate choices.

In 2017, the UN focused on “nature-based solutions” as the theme for World Water Day, and the 2018 World Water Development Report brought this on to the global stage.

This so-called “green” infrastructure approach helps with improving water flow, yield and quality, and has strong links to land management.

Green infrastructure management is complementary to planning for “grey” infrastructure, which has historically focused on dams, treatment plants and pipes, without necessarily taking into account the upstream environment where the water comes from.

"Put simply, well-managed ecosystems can help to increase water yield and quality, driving down costs in the built infrastructure environment.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the uMngeni River catchment supplies 42% of the province’s population with water, including Durban.

The catchment conditions and dynamics directly affect the ability of eThekwini Water and Sanitation to deliver the volume and quality of fresh water required for the city.

Given the nature and importance of this task, the uMngeni Ecological Infrastructure Partnership (UEIP) was established in November 2013.

The UEIP has grown into a dynamic collaboration involving 24 organisations from government, business, academia and civil society.

The partnership is committed to finding better ways to integrate ecological infrastructure solutions into water resource management in the greater uMngeni River catchment area.

Inspired by the collaborative co-ordination story of the UEIP, the SA National Biodiversity Institute and the Department of Science and Technology have partnered to initiate co-ordination platforms for research and implementation in the Berg and Breede river catchments in the Western Cape, and the Umzimvubu catchment in the Eastern Cape.

Through a structured process, these platforms have helped to clarify catchment-wide research strategies and embed this work in relation to the various landscape management and water security implementation activities in the catchment, including the work of the provincial government.

Some compelling first steps have been taken to prioritise joint grey and green infrastructure approaches.

Going forward, a few things will be necessary to shift this work to a new level.

First, we are going to have to get better at working consistently in previously unconventional partnerships, for example, between city engineers, agriculture and land management experts, and other ecosystem-focused interest groups.

Second, we are going to need to find ways to collectively fund the co-ordination capacity it takes to hold together robust partnerships at catchment scale.

Third, we are going to have to unlock a sustainable revenue stream for ecosystem maintenance and restoration. A recently approved Global Environment Fund project will be looking at water tariffs, among other things, for a potential solution to the funding gap.

South Africa needs to get more agile, adaptable and resilient if we want to ensure water security in the context of a changing climate.

Building on the current momentum, we need to embed collaborative grey-green infrastructure platforms in critical catchments as part of the mix of solutions we need to deepen our resilience.

* Nienaber is the water research, development and innovation roadmap manager at the Water Research Commission