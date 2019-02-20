Crowds on Sunrise Beach, Muizenberg, were wowed as the country's armed forces put on an impressive night shoot demonstration. The weekend demonstration formed part of the events in the run-up to the 2019 Armed Forces Day celebrations on Thursday. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Ian Neilson, this is in response to your press statement supporting the live-fire event, stating that “The City of Cape Town is proud to welcome the South African National Defence Force." Mr Neilson, are you aware that the Cape Peninsula is a national marine park, ie a protected environment? Why then did you approve the army going ahead with this ridiculous “live-fire” event?

Also, I’d like to remind you that apartheid is over. The Border War is a distant memory.

There’s no one left to invade us. Russia and China are our friends, and would rather buy us than invade us. And the next wars will be cyber wars, or fought with swarms of drones, or hypersonic missiles.

It’s time to pack up these old boys' toys and focus on our real enemies of today: poverty and environmental degradation.

For the first time in your political career, listen to the people of Cape Town, show some concern for our environment, and stop this pointless and damaging "live-fire" exercise.

A Donaldson

Cape Town

Cape Times