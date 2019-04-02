Tracy Li Photo: Supplied

Why is why one of the most powerful words in the English language? It has only three letters, and barely warrants a paragraph in the dictionary. Yet “why” when spoken, or written, demands clear unequivocal answers.

Which is why the ballet fraternity are asking why Tracy Li has left Cape Town City Ballet without a whisper. Let alone a formal farewell gala to acknowledge her considerable input to South Africa’s ballet scene.

For 20-odd years Li, with partner Daniel Rajna, was CTCB’s senior principal dancer. Her strong technique, married with her delicate doll-like build, made her Cape Town’s darling ballerina. Her name on a programme guaranteed a full house. Her performances as Giselle, Odette and Princess Aurora will long be remembered. As will her role as principal’s coach and teacher.

And, more recently, her stint as Acting CEO when she stepped into honorary executive director Elizabeth Triegaardt's shoes before Debbie Turner’s appointment as CTCB’s CEO. So WHY has Li been allowed to depart so surreptitiously?

Another why? True, CTCB’s board gave out a formal press release regarding Elizabeth Triegaardt’s resignation from every CTCB-related matter.

However, why, after more than half a century connected to the company, has Triegaardt suddenly left – also without a formal farewell gala.

The manner and secrecy with which CTCB’s board has handled these (and other) departures seems to confirm rumours that somewhere shenanigans are in the works. Please let the truth be told.

Sheila Chisolm

Pinelands