Why my vote, combined with others, will make a difference and shape SA’s future

Abongile Quthu

In a democratic state, voting is a fundamental right and responsibility. It is the cornerstone of governance “by the people, for the people”. Exercising this right is crucial as it determines who will govern on behalf of the populace.

However, there is a growing sentiment of disillusionment among South Africans, leading many to contemplate abstaining from voting on Wednesday. I would like to address this issue and argue that deciding not to vote is detrimental to our democracy. Many South Africans are frustrated with the government’s performance since the advent of democracy 30 years ago. This dissatisfaction has given rise to sentiments like “I will not vote” and “There is no need to vote because nothing will change”.

Such perceptions are prevalent in many communities, and the reasons behind them are understandable. Persistent issues such as a lack of service delivery and public consultation, corruption, crime, unemployment and poverty have eroded trust in the administration, prompting citizens to question the efficacy and value of their votes. However, we have to ask ourselves an important question: will abstaining from voting bring about the desired change? Some believe that not voting might serve as a counter-revolution, a wake-up call to the government.

I argue that this is not the case. By refusing to participate in elections, individuals effectively relinquish their democratic rights and their voice in the democratic process. This self-imposed disenfranchisement only perpetuates the issues they are protesting against. Voting is not just an individual act; it has profound implications for families, communities, and the nation at large. When casting a vote, it impacts the country’s future, affecting everyone from the youngest to the oldest citizens. A well-informed choice can lead to positive changes that benefit the entire society. Therefore, it is imperative to scrutinise the manifestos of all parties and independent candidates before making a decision. This thorough evaluation is an act of protecting and promoting democracy. Deciding not to vote can be seen as enabling the failures of democracy. It signifies a disinterest in who governs the country and a disregard for the democratic process. By not voting, one essentially endorses any outcome, thereby relinquishing the right to hold the government accountable. It is contradictory to abstain from voting and then criticise the government for poor service delivery. Active participation in elections is essential to maintaining the legitimacy of one’s criticisms and demands.

While political trust in the government may be low, this should not lead to irresponsible actions during elections. Instead, it should motivate citizens to be more informed and engaged. Post-election involvement is also crucial; keeping abreast of government actions and holding officials accountable ensures that promises made during campaigns are fulfilled. Deciding not to vote is not a revolutionary act. It is a sign of disinterest in the country’s democratic processes.

Such disinterest allows those in power to govern without accountability, which can lead to further disenfranchisement of the populace. Ignoring the right to vote is akin to ignoring the needs of the country and its people. It undermines the hard-won democratic rights and responsibilities that define our nation. If dissatisfaction with previous administrations fuels your anger, let that anger drive you to vote. Use your vote as a tool for change, ensuring that future generations do not experience the same disappointments. For democracy to thrive, it is our duty to protect and restore it through active participation. There are many ways to express dissatisfaction with the government, such as public submissions, parliamentary discussions, writing to relevant authorities, and peaceful protests. These platforms, with voting, are vital for a healthy democracy.

I urge every registered citizen to vote on Wednesday. Each vote is crucial in shaping the electoral outcome and ensuring the government reflects the will of the people. Active citizenship entails participating in all democratic processes, including voting. On May 29, I, Abongile Quthu, will cast my vote on all three ballots. I will vote not just for myself, but for the citizens of this country. My vote, combined with others, will shape the election outcome, making a difference. If you are contemplating abstaining from voting due to dissatisfaction or anger towards the current administration, please reconsider.