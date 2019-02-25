Why vote for more of the same deception?

With the general and provincial elections looming it is interesting to note the promises being made by political parties which have bought into the political set-up agreed by parties who were part of the political negotiations prior to 1994.

Many promises were made by those political parties who felt a negotiated settlement would be in the best interests of the people of South Africa.

In the field of education the crisis has been worsening. The ANC government of the day and DA government in the Western Cape have constantly reminded their supporters that education for the poor has improved tremendously since 1994. Let us look at some of their claims:

– All children 15 and younger are in government schools.

– For the poor, no school fees are required.

– Free textbooks are supplied.

– Some learners of the poor are transported free of charge to school.

– There is parity of quality of education in the schools for the poor and for rich.

One has to concede that more children are at school since the apartheid system. Ask any economist whether a subsidy of R1 000 a learner at a school for the poor brings any substantial educational progress.

It is way too little when compared to schools of the rich where parents pay fees of up to R30000 a year per learner - 29 times more than the government funding.

One does not have to be a rocket scientist to work out whether the schools of the poor and rich receive the same funding.

Parents in poor schools still have to find money to buy stationery. Most of the poor have to find money to get to school.

I have never voted in all my life because voting to me in the field of education and in any other field means that the Parliamentarians must see to it that the citizens - and especially the citizens who have suffered extreme hardship under apartheid and who are now still suffering - must know and see that their needs are met. That is why I again will not cast my vote in the coming elections.

Why vote for more of the same deception?

Brian Isaacs

Former principal of South Peninsula High School

Lansdowne