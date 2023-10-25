Belt and Road Initiative: A road of prosperity for the new era

By: Yi Fan In 2013, President Xi Jinping put forward the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). After a decade of development, the BRI has effectively promoted economic integration and interconnected development, and delivered benefits to all. It has laid down a pathway toward mutual benefit, win-win outcomes, prosperity and development in an age rife with turbulence and change.

The BRI shines the light of development and provides new impetus for global development Development holds the master key to solving all problems and is a timeless theme for humanity. The BRI, focusing on development which best serves the common interests of all countries, has provided a platform for development with great inclusiveness, and promoted the common development and prosperity of all countries around the world. From 2013 to 2022, the total value of China’s trade in goods with key Belt and Road partner countries grew at an average annual rate of 8.6 percent, and the two-way investment exceeded $270 billion. Newly signed contracts of projects are worth over $1.2 trillion, and an array of infrastructure projects including roads, bridges and ports have come into commission, further promoting land, maritime, air and cyberspace connectivity.

The Belt and Road cooperation is not a solo performance, but a symphony played by all. The BRI has effectively synergized development strategies and practical demands among partners, and has helped partner countries transform their own advantages into tangible fruits of development. Over the past decade, overseas cooperative industrial parks including Thailand-China Rayong Industrial Zone and Ethiopia’s Eastern Industry Zone have flourished, serving as a catalyst for local industrialization and modernisation. The World Bank estimates that by 2030, Belt and Road cooperation will bring an annual benefit of $1.6 trillion to the world, accounting for 1.3 percent of the global GDP and injecting strong impetus into global development. The BRI shines the light of happiness and makes new contributions to people’s well-being

The people are the foundation of a state. When the foundation is strong, the state will be secure. Improving people’s livelihood has become another distinctive feature of the BRI. Over the past ten years, the BRI has helped lift nearly 40 million people out of poverty and created paths toward opportunity and prosperity for the local people. A large number of “small yet smart” livelihood programmes such as schools, hospitals and stadiums have been put in place one after another and more people are living a better life with a greater sense of happiness and benefit. The China-Europe Railway Express completed over 15 000 freight services, serving as a health train delivering medical supplies during the pandemic. In January this year, the China-aided African Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters, the first CDC in Africa featuring modern office facilities and high-end laboratories, was successfully handed over. Facing the global food crisis, China and its BRI partners have been actively engaged in agricultural co-operation and popularised hybrid rice, Juncao and other practical technologies, making positive contributions to ensuring food supply for the local people.

The BRI shines the light of hope and opens up new prospects for common prosperity The UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is now encountering difficulties in its implementation, and the development gap keeps widening. Countries around the world have a stronger aspiration for development and cooperation. Many developing countries have seized the momentum of the BRI and got on board the express train of China’s development. As we accelerate the development of the health Silk Road, the digital Silk Road, the green Silk Road and the Silk Road of innovation, more opportunities for cooperation will be created. This will open up broader prospects for industrial upgrading, energy transformation and innovative development in those countries.