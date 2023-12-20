China Construction Bank Corporation reaffirms its unwavering support for the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital

The staff handed over much needed goods and showed their support for the young patients and their families.

Showing their ongoing commitment to supporting the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, staff at China Construction Bank Corporation’s (CCB) Cape Town office visited the hospital’s impressive and developing premises in Rondebosch.

This critically important institution, which opened its doors in 1956, provides specialist paediatric care, training and services through support programmes across South Africa, not just the Western Cape. With academic links to various universities in the region, it is also the country’s leading centre for postgraduate paediatric medical and surgical training; drawing undergraduates and postgraduate students from around the world to experience its wards and clinics.

Chantel Cooper, CEO of The Children’s Hospital Trust said, in her letter of thanks to Meiwei Luo, CEO of China Construction Bank Corporation Johannesburg Branch, “With the costs of living and transport continuing to increase, the hospital is finding that many more families are unable to afford basic items required for their children’s health, optimal recovery and overall well-being.”

The Family Care Project, which is a recipient of CCB’s support, will provide vulnerable patients and their families with the emergency relief needed to assist in the recovery process.