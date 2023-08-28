Cinematic tapestry of culture: Chinese (Guangdong) Film Screening showcases cultural exchange at the University of Cape Town

The Confucius Institute at the University of Cape Town successfully hosted the “Chinese (Guangdong) Film Screening” event on August 18, 2023 - promoting cultural exchanges between China and South Africa and enhancing the understanding of Chinese films and the traditional Lingnan culture of Guangdong Province. The event commenced with a warm welcoming remark by Dr Quinton Johnson, Director of the International Office. Dr Johnson emphasised the importance of cultural exchanges in fostering global understanding and co-operation. He highlighted that film serves as a medium for culture, and that through the “exchange of cinematic culture, we can establish a more diverse world”. Additionally, he mentioned that the International Office will be committed to playing a pivotal role in further expanding and enriching the two countries’ cultural interactions.

Dr Quinton Johnson, Director of the International Office, delivering his welcoming address. Following the opening address, Cui Zhaoyang, the esteemed Director-General of Guangdong Provincial Film Administration, shared his insights on the significance of Guangdong’s film industry and its contribution to cultural diversity. His remarks shed light on the collaborative opportunities between South Africa and Guangdong in the realm of filmmaking. The event continued with a mesmerising performance by Ongezwa Mlata, a talented student from the Confucius Classroom at Groote Schuur High School. Mlata enthralled the audience with her elegant Chinese film dubbing and a captivating traditional dance; showcasing the proficiency and enthusiasm of South African youth in embracing Chinese culture. The main event unfolded as the screening of the film “I am what I am” - a Guangdong-produced film that eloquently captured the essence of modern Chinese storytelling. The film follows the inspiring journey of a young Cantonese village boy who must overcome self-doubt, ridicule and classism to realise his dream of competing in a Lion Dancing championship. The story beautifully portrays the resilience of the human spirit and the power of determination, resonating with audiences from different cultures and backgrounds.