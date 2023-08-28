Independent Online
Monday, August 28, 2023

Cinematic tapestry of culture: Chinese (Guangdong) Film Screening showcases cultural exchange at the University of Cape Town

Attendees of the “Chinese (Guangdong) Film Screening” event, which was recently hosted by the Confucius Institute at UCT, had the opportunity to experience Lion Dancing culture. Photograph: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

The Confucius Institute at the University of Cape Town successfully hosted the “Chinese (Guangdong) Film Screening” event on August 18, 2023 - promoting cultural exchanges between China and South Africa and enhancing the understanding of Chinese films and the traditional Lingnan culture of Guangdong Province.

The event commenced with a warm welcoming remark by Dr Quinton Johnson, Director of the International Office. Dr Johnson emphasised the importance of cultural exchanges in fostering global understanding and co-operation. He highlighted that film serves as a medium for culture, and that through the “exchange of cinematic culture, we can establish a more diverse world”. Additionally, he mentioned that the International Office will be committed to playing a pivotal role in further expanding and enriching the two countries’ cultural interactions.

Dr Quinton Johnson, Director of the International Office, delivering his welcoming address.

Following the opening address, Cui Zhaoyang, the esteemed Director-General of Guangdong Provincial Film Administration, shared his insights on the significance of Guangdong’s film industry and its contribution to cultural diversity. His remarks shed light on the collaborative opportunities between South Africa and Guangdong in the realm of filmmaking.

The event continued with a mesmerising performance by Ongezwa Mlata, a talented student from the Confucius Classroom at Groote Schuur High School. Mlata enthralled the audience with her elegant Chinese film dubbing and a captivating traditional dance; showcasing the proficiency and enthusiasm of South African youth in embracing Chinese culture.

The main event unfolded as the screening of the film “I am what I am” - a Guangdong-produced film that eloquently captured the essence of modern Chinese storytelling. The film follows the inspiring journey of a young Cantonese village boy who must overcome self-doubt, ridicule and classism to realise his dream of competing in a Lion Dancing championship. The story beautifully portrays the resilience of the human spirit and the power of determination, resonating with audiences from different cultures and backgrounds.

The screening of ‘I am what I am’ was the main event at the cultural exchange. In this film, a young Cantonese village boy overcomes hurdles to realise his dream of competing in a Lion Dancing championship.

The centrepiece of the afternoon comprised a delightful experience savouring Chinese culture. Attendees had an opportunity to immerse themselves in the elegance of Chinese traditions by trying on Chinese Qipao, and relishing the flavours of authentic Chinese Dim Sum. This cultural interaction created an atmosphere of unity and appreciation for the richness of Chinese heritage.

The Chinese (Guangdong) Film Screening event was a resounding success, underscoring the power of cinema as a bridge for cultural exchange. The Confucius Institute at UCT remains committed to fostering a deeper understanding of Chinese culture among the South African community and looks forward to future collaborations that will continue to strengthen the bond between the two nations.

