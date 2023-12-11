The Galileo Open Air Cinema summer line-up is live

Cape Town's beloved outdoor movie experience, The Galileo Open Air Cinema, is back with another season filled with a star-studded movie line-up!

This summer’s ultimate bucket list activity will run until April 2024. Cinemagic fun with The Galileo Open Air Cinema From beloved family classics to unforgettable romantic comedies, musicals, and cult favourites, The Galileo Open Air Cinema offers a unique movie screening experience at some of the most breathtaking venues.

Enjoy your all-time favourite films at Kirstenbosch Garden in Newlands on weekdays and Central Park at Century City on selected Fridays. On Saturdays, The Galileo can be found at alternating wine estates in Paarl, Stellenbosch, Franschhoek and more. This is the perfect setting for a memorable evening with your loved ones, from birthday celebrations to team-building parties, romantic date nights, or family gatherings. From timeless masterpieces like Back to the Future, ET, and The Godfather to heartwarming hits like Dirty Dancing, Pretty Woman, Grease, Notting Hill, and romantic comedies like 50 First Dates. If you're ready to bust a move, don't forget musical sensations like Mamma Mia! and The Greatest Showman.

But wait, there's more! Prepare to rock ‘n roll with Elvis, an epic biographical drama that'll have you all shook up. Plus, get ready for Barbenheimer with the new releases – Oppenheimer and Barbie! And who could forget the underwater magic of The Little Mermaid – the list goes on and on! The Ultimate Summer Bucket List Activity! The Galileo is more than just a movie screening; it's an opportunity to immerse yourself in the summer ambience with lively music, breathtaking views, games and more. Once the doors open, you'll have plenty of time to settle in and secure your spot on the lawn.

Enjoy a scrumptious pre-movie picnic with various food options available. Tickets can be purchased online, starting from R140 per person. Doors open at 6 pm on weekdays and 5 pm on Saturdays, with the movie starting after sunset. With over 100 films featured this summer, book tickets early for an unforgettable evening under the stars! To view the movie schedule and book your seat under the stars, visit www.thegalileo.co.za/movies.