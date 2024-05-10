Zeeland Pier II – From Only R1.215 Million

Continuing on the success of Zeeland Pier I and the high demand for Aparthotel properties in the Mother City, Trilogy Group, Wiehann Properties and Berk Enterprises presents the second and final phase of Zeeland Pier. Within the vibrant pulse of Foreshore, Cape Town, surrounded by multi-national businesses and major city attractions, investors are poised to reap year-round returns on short-term rentals. Click here to discover more about Zeeland Pier II

"Cape Town, voted the greatest city on Earth,* continues to experience escalating demands for short-term rentals, fuelled by business travel and tourism. The trend towards longer-term rentals underscores the value placed on leisure time and lower maintenance, with individuals opting for proximity to workplaces and the flexibility of renting amidst current interest rate dynamics. Zeeland Pier II anticipates a rental return of up to 12% and an initial capital growth exceeding 10%," remarks Nicholas Simons of Trilogy Group. The Zeeland Pier II Experience Residents of Zeeland Pier II will enjoy access to the following amenities: Sun deck, indoor and outdoor swimming pool (exclusively for residents)

Well-equipped gym

Co-working space

24-hour concierge and security The prime location caters to those craving the energy of the city, with easy access to key destinations:

10m – MyCiti Bus Station

300m – CTICC

350m – Media24

400m – Cape Town Civic Centre

400m – Takealot / Superbalist

500m – Bree Street

600m – Virgin Active Gym

650m – Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital

800m – Long Street

900m – Artscape Theatre

950m – Greenmarket Square

1.6km - Woolworths Head Office

1.7km – V&A Waterfront

2.5km – Green Point Stadium

20km – Cape Town International Airport There are three apartment types to choose from at Zeeland Pier II, ranging from studio apartments to luxurious penthouses. Studio Apartment – Starting from R1.215 million Floor size starting from 22sqm

1 bed, 1 bathroom

Open-plan kitchen and lounge Zeeland Pier II studio apartments are sleek living spaces, equipped with a kitchenette with full-height cupboard space.

Southeast-facing studio apartments provide residents with views of Table Mountain, showcasing iconic scenery. On the other hand, the northwest-facing studio apartments are strategically orientated to optimise sunny Cape Town days, allowing for an abundance of natural light. A handful of studio apartments can enjoy these views from their balconies. Studio Apartment – Starting from R1.215 million

Floor size starting from 46sqm 1 bedroom, 1 en-suite bathroom

Open plan kitchen and lounge

Zeeland Pier II features limited availability of one-bedroom apartments, making them a rare find and highly sought after due to their exceptional potential for letting purposes. These apartments are perfectly sized to serve as short-term letting properties while also offering ample space for long-term rental opportunities. Not only are these properties spacious for one-bedroom apartments, but they also provide a bright and refreshing north-western aspect. If you secure a one-bedroom on the upper floors, you will be rewarded with stunning cityscape views. One-bedroom Apartment – Starting from R2.085 million

Two-bedroom and three-bedroom Penthouses – Starting from R2.085 million Floor size starting from 104sqm

Two or three bedrooms

Two or three en-suite bathrooms

Open plan lounge, dining room, and kitchen

Large terrace

Private lift

2 x Parking spaces

Zeeland Pier II presents a very limited collection of only two highly coveted penthouses, which are expected to be in great demand. These penthouses provide an unparalleled lifestyle while delivering unrivalled views. Two-bedroom and three-bedroom Penthouses – Starting from R6.790 million

Properties in this area are extremely difficult to find, making Zealand Pier II’s modern apartments highly desirable. The advantageous position of the Zeeland Pier II further enhances its investment potential, with promising short-term rental projections. To assist investors in maximising their returns, Totalstay is available to facilitate the rental process for Zeeland Pier II properties. Mark your calendars for 12 June 2024 at 13:00, when Zeeland Pier II apartments will become available for purchase. As an exclusive offer, Zeeland Pier II is offering R75 000 discount on launch day. This exceptional incentive further amplifies the value of an already outstanding investment opportunity.

*2023 Telegraph Travel Awards Note: All images shown are artist's impressions and the final product may vary from these images.