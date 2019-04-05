For SKA (Square Kilometre Array) bursary recipient Denisha Pillay, her love for the stars began with a sweet tooth for Cadbury Astros. Pillay graduated cum laude with a BSc degree majoring in mathematics and astronomy at UKZN.

Pillay’s passion for astronomy began after she started collecting astronomy trivia printed on boxes of her favourite candy - Astros, sparking a curiosity about the universe.

After matriculating at Crossmoor Secondary, Pillay was awarded an SKA undergraduate bursary to pursue her BSc degree in astronomy at UKZN.

“Throughout my undergraduate years, I experienced many challenges as it was a drastic jump from high school to university. But my passion and curiosity for astronomy and maths pushed me to work harder and perform at an adequate level,” said Pillay.

Pillay said she was fortunate to meet the most “brilliant-minded people”, including friends and lecturers, during her undergraduate studies in the School of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science.

Some of her favourite modules included astronomy courses in second and third year and it was the introduction to these astronomy modules on unravelling the mysteries of the universe, that drove her success.

The school’s Dr Byron Brassel said: “Having known Denisha for a few years tutoring her when she started at UKZN, I can say she has been truly remarkable in her passion, enthusiasm and curiosity for the mysterious gift that is science.”

With her obvious talent, Pillay will be a “forever scholar”, Brassel said.

“For me, it has been a joy to watch her talents take flight. She is on her way to the stars,” he said.

Pillay is studying towards a BSc Honours degree and intends to become an astrophysicist. Her favourite hobbies include reading and playing the guitar.

CAPE TIMES